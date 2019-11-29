Elite Drivo direct-drive smart turbo trainer now 58% off for Black Friday
Halfords drops Elite Drivo Turbo Trainer price by more than £700
The Elite Drivo direct-drive smart turbo trainer deal is exclusive to the Halfords website, and as part of this year's Black Friday sales, the turbo trainer has seen its price dropped by a whopping £701.00
A smooth and quiet trainer with wide-ranging interaction, the Elite Drivo Direct Drive is a great training companion to get you through the winter months.
Elite Drivo Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer | 58% off at Halfords
Was £1200.00 | Now £499.00
Elite brings everything you need for indoor training into one package with the Elite Drivo Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer. Halfords has slashed £701 off the price for Black Friday. View Deal
The trainer features wireless ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity and works with iPads, iPhones, tablets and computers. This means that going for a virtual ride and monitoring your performance on Zwift, TrainerRoad and more is a simple task.
The maximum power resistance available is 2300 watts, enough for any sprint, while the trainer is also able to simulate gradients of up to 24 per cent gradient, and the built-in power meter gives you full access to the data you need to improve your training. A two-year guarantee is also included, as is a 36-month subscription to Elite's E-training app for Windows, iOS and Android.
If you're not sold on the Elite Drivo direct-drive smart turbo trainer, then head over to our dedicated Black Friday turbo trainer deals page for more cut-price turbo trainers and a guide to getting onto Zwift without spending a fortune. Alternatively, check out our Black Friday bike deals page for deals on everything - road bikes, cycling clothing, accessories and more.
