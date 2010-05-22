Trending

Amgen Tour of California Race Videos

Your one-stop page to access all the action from California

Riders start stage one of the fifth Amgen Tour of California in Nevada City.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Welcome to the Cyclingnews' Amgen Tour of California video hub. Here you'll find our complete video coverage from America's biggest stage race - from pre-and post-stage interviews, insider access, race footage and features.

Pre-race

HTC-Columbia presentation

Stage 1 Nevada City - Sacramento

Allan Peiper evaluates Cavendish win

Bissell toast KOM lead in Amgen Tour of California

Stage 2 Davis - Santa Rosa

Van Poppel evaluates Cervélo's stage two performance

Vaughters behind the wheel

Stage 3 San Francisco - Santa Cruz

Aggression pays off for Jelly Belly's Wil Routley

Kelly Benefit Strategies playing Frisbee

Stage 4 San Jose - Modesto

Inside the Bissell team car at the Tour of California

Boom in day-long break

Bissell boys grow the mo for a good cause

Powers ups the 'cross quota in stage four break

Stage 5 Visalia - Bakersfield

Renshaw off the leash in California

Armstrong rejects Landis allegations

Euser and Boily talk crashes in the Tour of California

Mach recaps California break

Specialized give California an American Flyers feel

