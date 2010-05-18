Trending

Van Poppel evaluates Cervélo's stage two performance in California

Video with Cervélo TestTeam directeur sportif

Australian sprinter Brett Lancaster takes the soggy second stage in Santa Rosa.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Last season Cervélo TestTeam got their season off and running at the Amgen Tour of California through Thor Hushovd. With the Norwegian missing through injury it was a chance to shine for other members of the team and on stage two Brett Lancaster came up trumps, winning the sprint from a select group and claiming the overall lead in the process. Here, team DS Jean-Paul van Poppel assesses the team's performance and looks ahead to stage three.

