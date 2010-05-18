Van Poppel evaluates Cervélo's stage two performance in California
Last season Cervélo TestTeam got their season off and running at the Amgen Tour of California through Thor Hushovd. With the Norwegian missing through injury it was a chance to shine for other members of the team and on stage two Brett Lancaster came up trumps, winning the sprint from a select group and claiming the overall lead in the process. Here, team DS Jean-Paul van Poppel assesses the team's performance and looks ahead to stage three.
