Australian sprinter Brett Lancaster takes the soggy second stage in Santa Rosa. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Last season Cervélo TestTeam got their season off and running at the Amgen Tour of California through Thor Hushovd. With the Norwegian missing through injury it was a chance to shine for other members of the team and on stage two Brett Lancaster came up trumps, winning the sprint from a select group and claiming the overall lead in the process. Here, team DS Jean-Paul van Poppel assesses the team's performance and looks ahead to stage three.

Jean-Paul van Poppel evaluates Cervélo's stage two performance in California

Cyclingnews' Amgen Tour of California video is brought to you by Specialized

HTC-Columbia's Allan Peiper describes the action from stage 1 of the Amgen Tour of California, where Mark Cavendish won an exciting sprint finish.

