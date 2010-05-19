Team Type 1 keep KOM in Amgen Tour

Davide Frattini (Team Type 1). (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Team Type 1 enjoyed a successful day of racing on stage three of the Amgen Tour of California. The team sent Davide Frattini up the road in the early break with the plan of hoovering up as many mountain points as possible in order to protect Thomas Rabou's lead. It worked perfectly and Rabou heads into stage four with a four point lead in the classification. Here's their reaction, as well as preview of stage four from San Jose to Modesto.

