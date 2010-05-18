Vaughters behind the wheel at the Amgen Tour of California
Video of Garmin-Transitions boss
It's a tough job but somebody has to do it. After a career in the saddle Jonathan Vaughters now does his racing from behind the wheel of the team car as he leads his Garmin-Transition riders into battle at the Amgen Tour of California. Having not driven the team car in some time Vaughters has resorted to a tough physical regime as you'll find out about in this exclusive video. Buckle up!
Related Articles
Vaughters behind the wheel of the Garmin-Transitions car
Cyclingnews' Amgen Tour of California video is brought to you by Specialized
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy