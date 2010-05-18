Vaughters behind the wheel at the Amgen Tour of California

Jonathan Vaughters (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: PhotoSport International)

It's a tough job but somebody has to do it. After a career in the saddle Jonathan Vaughters now does his racing from behind the wheel of the team car as he leads his Garmin-Transition riders into battle at the Amgen Tour of California. Having not driven the team car in some time Vaughters has resorted to a tough physical regime as you'll find out about in this exclusive video. Buckle up!

Vaughters behind the wheel of the Garmin-Transitions car



Cyclingnews' Amgen Tour of California video is brought to you by Specialized