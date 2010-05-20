Inside the Bissell team car at the Tour of California
Video from stage three at the Amgen Tour
Cyclingnews’ Chris Leavell spent stage three of the Tour of California in the Bissell team car. The team had a man in the day’s break and this footage shows the frantic driving from within the convoy as they move up to break, passing cars and riders on either side.
Related Articles
Inside the Bissell team car at the Tour of California
Cyclingnews' Amgen Tour of California video is brought to you by Specialized
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy