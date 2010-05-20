The Bissell boys were again attentive in today's stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Cyclingnews’ Chris Leavell spent stage three of the Tour of California in the Bissell team car. The team had a man in the day’s break and this footage shows the frantic driving from within the convoy as they move up to break, passing cars and riders on either side.

Inside the Bissell team car at the Tour of California







