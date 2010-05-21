Mach recaps California break
Video with Bissell's aggressive rider
"I'm here to race my bike," declared Paul Mach (Bissell) after the stage 5 finish at the Amgen Tour of California. Mach was the leader virtuel on the road after breaking away with Grischa Niermann (Rabobank), Kurt Hovelynck (Quick Step), Mark Renshaw (HTC-Columbia), Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) and William Dickeson (Jelly Belly-Kenda). Unfortunately for Mach, he and his five companions were caught before the finish in Bakersfield. Here, in this exclusive video he talks about the stage break and his aggressive racing style.
Related Articles
Mach recaps California break
Cyclingnews' Amgen Tour of California video is brought to you by Specialized
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy