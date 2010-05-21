Mach recaps California break

Trending

Video with Bissell's aggressive rider

Paul Mach (Bissell) was again active at the front of the race today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

"I'm here to race my bike," declared Paul Mach (Bissell) after the stage 5 finish at the Amgen Tour of California. Mach was the leader virtuel on the road after breaking away with Grischa Niermann (Rabobank), Kurt Hovelynck (Quick Step), Mark Renshaw (HTC-Columbia), Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) and William Dickeson (Jelly Belly-Kenda). Unfortunately for Mach, he and his five companions were caught before the finish in Bakersfield. Here, in this exclusive video he talks about the stage break and his aggressive racing style.

