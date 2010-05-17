Bissell toast KOM lead in Amgen Tour of California
Video with Bissell's Glen Mitchell
Bissell rider Paul Mach rode into the early lead of the King of the Mountain competition following the opening stage of the Amgen Tour of California on Sunday. Cyclingnews spoke to team directeur Glen Mitchell about the stage and what could lie ahead on stage 2.
Related Articles
Bissell toast KOM lead in Amgen Tour of California
Cyclingnews' Amgen Tour of California video is brought to you by Specialized
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy