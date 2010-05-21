Renshaw off the leash in California

Image 1 of 2 Mark Renshaw (HTC-Columbia) leads Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1). (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 2 Mark Renshaw focuses on the job at hand in stage five. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Mark Renshaw typically saves his efforts for leading out Mark Cavendish in the sprint but on stage 5 of the Amgen Tour of California he was let of the leash. The Australian escaped with Grischa Niermann (Rabobank), Kurt Hovelynck (Quick Step), Paul Mach (Bissell), Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) and William Dickeson (Jelly Belly-Kenda). Here, in this exclusive video he talks about the stage break and Michael Rogers - his teammate - taking the overall lead.

Related Articles Amgen Tour of California Race Videos

Renshaw on California break



Cyclingnews' Amgen Tour of California video is brought to you by Specialized