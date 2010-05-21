Renshaw off the leash in California
Video with HTC-Columbia rider after stage five escape
Mark Renshaw typically saves his efforts for leading out Mark Cavendish in the sprint but on stage 5 of the Amgen Tour of California he was let of the leash. The Australian escaped with Grischa Niermann (Rabobank), Kurt Hovelynck (Quick Step), Paul Mach (Bissell), Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) and William Dickeson (Jelly Belly-Kenda). Here, in this exclusive video he talks about the stage break and Michael Rogers - his teammate - taking the overall lead.
