Euser and Boily talk crashes in the Tour of California

The Amgen Tour of California was marred by a crash on stage 5 with Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) forced to abandon. Lucas Euser David Boily of SpiderTech survived the carnage, with Euser finishing in the lead group of overall favourites. Here, the duo re-live the action from the stage and explain who really dictates the racing in California.
Warning: this video contains explicit language.
