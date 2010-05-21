Image 1 of 2 Lucas Euser (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 2 Eric Boily paces sprinter Martin Gilbert up the steep Sierra Road climb outside San Jose. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

The Amgen Tour of California was marred by a crash on stage 5 with Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) forced to abandon. Lucas Euser David Boily of SpiderTech survived the carnage, with Euser finishing in the lead group of overall favourites. Here, the duo re-live the action from the stage and explain who really dictates the racing in California.

Euser and Boily talk crashes in the Tour of California

Warning: this video contains explicit language.

