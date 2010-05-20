Powers ups the 'cross quota in stage four break
Video with Jelly Belly's Jeremy Powers
Jelly Belly's Jeremy Powers spent most of stage four at the Amgen Tour of California in the break with former cyclo-cross rival Lars Boom (Rabobank). The two helped form the day's major escape on the early climb of Sierra Road and moved out to a lead of 6:30, before being brought back by the peloton with less than 10km-to-go.
Powers ups the 'cross quota in stage four break
Cyclingnews' Amgen Tour of California video is brought to you by Specialized
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy