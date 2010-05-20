Rob Britton (Bissell) does a turn on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Jelly Belly's Jeremy Powers spent most of stage four at the Amgen Tour of California in the break with former cyclo-cross rival Lars Boom (Rabobank). The two helped form the day's major escape on the early climb of Sierra Road and moved out to a lead of 6:30, before being brought back by the peloton with less than 10km-to-go.

Powers ups the 'cross quota in stage four break



