Lars Boom (Rabobank) gives it everything he's got in the finale. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Rabobank's Lars Boom spent all bar eight kilometres in the lead of the Amgen Tour of California's 195.5km fourth stage from San Jose to Modesto. The Dutchman was the last of the original four-man breakaway to be caught after he launched a final bid for stage glory with 10km-to-go. He will wear the most agressive riders jersey on stage five, but in this exclusive video Boom reflects on a tough day in the saddle to Modesto.

Boom in day-long break at Amgen Tour of California







Cyclingnews' Amgen Tour of California video is brought to you by Specialized