Bissell boys grow the mo for a good cause

Keen observers will have noticed Bissell Pro Cycling team's riders have been sporting a little more facial hair than usual throughout the 2010 Amgen Tour of California. But the funky array of moustaches are not just about making a bold fashion statement, as the hirsute squad aim to raise awareness for the Ronald McDonald house charities. In this exclusive video, Ben Jacques-Maynes, Paul Mach and Jeremy Vennell explain the motivation behind their moes.

