Aggression pays off for Jelly Belly's Wil Routley

Video with Will Routley at the Amgen Tour of California

Jelly Belly's Wil Routley is rewarded for his efforts in stage three.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Stage three of the Amgen Tour of California will be remembered for Dave Zabriskie's (Garmin-Transitions) win ahead ahead of Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). But it was also a successful day for Jelly Belly's Wil Routley, who helped form the day's break, attacked again, and claimed the stage's most aggressive rider award. Routley trains on Californian roads during the winter and in this exclusive video he recaps the day's action from the head of the race.

