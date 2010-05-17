Allan Peiper evaluates Cavendish's Tour of California win
Video with HTC-Columbia directeur sportif
HTC-Columbia's Allan Peiper describes the action from stage 1 of the Amgen Tour of California, where Mark Cavendish won an exciting sprint finish.
