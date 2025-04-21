How to watch Tour of the Alps 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

Watch Tour of the Alps from April 21-25 to see the some of the world's best climbers and Giro d'Italia hopefuls in action, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Tour of the Alps: Key information ► Dates: April 21-25 (5 stages) ► Location: Italy and Austria ► Category: 2.Pro ► TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK) / FloBikes (US & Canada) ► FREE stream: RAI (Italy) ► Canada: FloBikes ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The Spring Classics are still going strong, with La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège taking place this week, but stage racing is still on the map thanks to the Tour of the Alps.

As the name suggests, it's not one for the sprinters, with mountains on all five stages either side of the border between Italy and Austria in the Alpine Tirol. With the Giro d'Italia kicking off on May 9, the Tour of the Alps is considered a final warm-up race for many of the maglia rosa pretenders.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options, so read on for all the details on how to watch the Tour of the Alps online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Tour of the Alps in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Tour of the Alps on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

On TV, four of the five stages will be on TNT Sports 1, with the exception of stage 3, which is on TNT Sports 3 due to the clash with La Flèche Wallonne. All five stages can be live streamed at Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.

Between two and three hours of live coverage are scheduled each day.

How to watch the Tour of the Alps in USA & Canada

The Tour of the Alps will have live coverage in North America thanks to FloBikes.

Flobikes operates across the US and Canada and while the US offering is more limited than that north of the border, US subscribers will indeed have access to the Tour of the Alps.

A subscription to Flobikes costs US$30 / CAN$39.99 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at US$150 / CAN$203.88.

Can I watch the Tour of the Alps in Australia or New Zealand?

There is no coverage planned for the Tour of the Alps in Australia or New Zealand.

Can I watch the Tour of the Alps for free?

The 2025 edition of the Tour of the Alps will have free-to-air coverage in the host country of Italy through public broadcaster RAI.

The five stages are going out on RAI Sport and streaming live at RAI Play.

How to watch the Tour of the Alps from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when the Tour of the Alps is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.