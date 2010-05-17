HTC-Columbia presented in Amgen Tour of California

Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia) gets back to his winning ways at California's capital building. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Before Mark Cavendish stormed to victory in stage 1 of the Amgen Tour of California, he and his HTC-Columbia teammates were presented to the public at the film premiere of Chasing Legends - a look back at the 2009 Tour de France, where the team won six stages.

In this exclusive video Cyclingnews brings you footage from the presentation, along with words from GC contender Michael Rogers.



HTC-Columbia presentation.

