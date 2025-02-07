How to watch pro cycling in the US in 2025 – A streaming guide for US viewers

US supporters cheer for Jennifer Valente during the women's track cycling omnium Elimination race of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome

One of more confusing landscapes to navigate these days is the evolving world of sports streaming. If you can't travel across the Atlantic Ocean and find an opening in the crowd on a mountain climb or at a sprint finish, how can you follow the action? And in many places across Europe, you can no longer just turn on a television to watch a local broadcast.

Streaming has made it easier to be a fan of cycling, but also harder at the same time. It is also an investment to watch from the comfort of your handheld device or smart TV.

In the US in particular, once GCN+ went away more than a year ago, it seemed to get tougher to locate a race, from cyclocross to road racing. Most mountain bike and gravel races were left to piece together using social media videos and snippets of written updates.

There are now three main players for US viewers to find live coverage of professional races around the globe in 2025 - FloBikes, Max and Peacock. They have carved out their own turf with licencing agreements among notable race organisers, from ASO, RCS, Flanders Classics, but not all the partnerships have consistent geographical rights so there is no one-size-fits-all solution.

FloBikes has a comprehensive contract with ASO, but in North America their broadcasts of Paris-Nice and the Tour de France are only available to Canadian subscribers. The Grand Tours are covered for US viewers by Peacock (Tour de France, Vuelta a España - men and women) and Max (Giro d'Italia).

If basic, yearly subscriptions were purchased for all three streaming services (plans with ads and using the standard retail value), the total for the set would come to $449.94, plus tax.

Of course, you can piece together different plans for specific months, say one month of Max to watch the Giro d'Italia, one month of Peacock to watch the Tour de France and then one month of FloBikes to watch US Pro Road Championships, which would make a dent of about $57.97, plus tax. It then becomes a game like a cross-word puzzle of patience to manage apps.

This month Peacock is offering a 63% discount on their entry yearly plan with ads, reduced from $79.99 to $29.99; the deal is good through February 18, 2025. And with any Max plan, the lowest at $99.99 for one year, they will throw in their B/R Sports add-on for no extra charge ($9.99 value), though the information did not specify how many months the add-on will be free.

Cyclingnews takes a look at what plans are available, which top races are included with each service and if there are any specials to entice your selection.

FloBikes

FloBikes began live and on-demand coverage for professional cycling in 2017, a vertical streaming channel under the FloSports umbrella. For cycling content, FloBikes has partnerships with ASO, UCI, and Flanders Classics, but the majority of those race rights are restricted to Canada. In the US this past year, programming included UCI Cyclocross World Cup races, UCI Track Champions League and USA Cycling national championships events and other select European road races.

A bonus with FloBikes is that subscribers receive access to other FloSports programming, such as motorsports, college sports and other amateur and pro events, according to a company spokesperson.

"We have 40,000 events a year across a bunch of different sports. The top verticals are FloRacing, FloCollege, which launched in October, FloHockey and FloWrestling. With FloRacing, we have pretty much every motorsports category, including dirt track, short track, sprint car; no Formula One," Brian Reinert, VP of Corporate Communications, told Cyclingnews.

FloBikes subscription Pro account (with ads) - $30/month or $150/year

Reinert did confirm that the schedule of races currently listed on the FloBikes website generically references overall rights in North America, and since the majority of events are for Canadian subscribers only, this causes confusion if US viewers are deciding what they can watch. The company was looking to "get in the weeds on this" and manually adjust programming restrictions based on either Canada or the US.

A final calendar was still being developed for the US audience related to the 2025 pro cycling season, with more details to be confirmed later in February. A bonus for a subscription allows for streaming on up to 12 devices in the same household, which is more than double the other streaming services.

Major races on FloBikes 2025

Tour de La Provence, February 14-16

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, March 1

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women, March 1

Gent-Wevelgem, March 30

Gent-Wevelgem Women, March 30

USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships, May 19-26

UCI World Cup cyclocross races, tba

Other events tba

Max

In late December 2023, Global Cycling Network closed their popular GCN+ streaming service, a measure taken by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery to consolidate programming. For subscribers in Europe, cycling fans moved to Discovery+ and Eurosport to follow races, such as the spring Classics – though it has subsequently been announced that Eurosport will close for UK viewers. For the US audience, Max was reconfigured to provide a Bleacher Report Sports add-on (B/R Sports), boasting 300 broadcasts of the 'biggest cycling race events' for their debut in 2024.

Max, which began as HBO Max in 2020 by Warner Bros. Discovery, integrated live sports from Discovery Channel and new TNT and TBS affiliations two years ago, to create a broad array of programming from pro sports leagues (MLB, NHL, NBA), NCAA basketball, US soccer national matches and other sports. Multiple disciplines have been part of the cycling roster, from road and cyclocross to UCI Mountain Bike World Series, UCI Track Champions League and BMX.

For 2025, Max continues with a robust offering of cycling events, which began in January with Challenge Mallorca one-day races for men and women as well as select cyclocross races in Europe. The February schedule on the B/R Sports add-on includes 43 road cycling broadcasts for men and women, with all four days of the UAE Tour Women, February 6-9, with three of the four stages shown live start to finish from the Middle East. The men's UAE Tour, February 17-23, will broadcast all seven days, some stages joined in progress at 5:50 a.m. ET.

Max subscriptions With Ads - $9.99/month or $99.99/year (16% savings) Ad-Free - $16.99/month or $169.99/year (16% savings) Ultimate Ad-Free - $20.99/month or $209.99/year (16% savings)

Other stage races available on Max to the US audience this month are Etoile de Bessèges, volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, Volta Algarve, Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta Del Sol and Vuelta a Galicia. There are also a handful of one-day races from Spain and several cyclocross events in Belgium including the final two X20 Trofee series stops in Lille and Brussels, the final two Exact Cross races in Maldegem and Sint-Niklaas, and the season finale of the Superprestige series in Middelkerke.

The March lineup on Max for US subscribers begins with Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on March 2 and men's and women's Le Samyn contests on March 4, with other races to be confirmed.

Max plans begin at $99.99 a year, plus tax, for advertisements, full HD video resolution and streaming on two devices, which is a 16% savings of the $9.99 monthly plan. Two ad-free plans are available for $169.99 a year or $209.99 a year, reflecting a different number of downloads permitted and other features. The Ad-Free option is $16.99 per month and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan is $20.99 a month. All three plans offer the B/R Sports add-on for free for a limited time, which will later be billed at $9.99 each month.

Major races on Max 2025

Strade Bianche, March 8

Strade Bianche Women, March 8

Tirreno–Adriatico, March 10-16

Milan–San Remo, March 22

Milan-San Remo Women, March 22 (tbd)

E3 Saxo Classic, March 28

Itzulia Basque Country, April 7-14

Giro d'Italia, May 9-June 1

Tour de Suisse Women, June 12-15

Bretagne Classic, August 31

Il Lombardia, March 11

Tour de Romandie Féminin, August 15-17

Peacock

NBC Sports and NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock launched a six-year extension with Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) in 2024 to remain the exclusive US media rightsholders for the Tour de France, with live start-to-finish coverage for every stage through 2029.

Also in the stable of ASO stage races for the US audience are Tour de France Femmes, Vuelta a España, La Vuelta Femenina, Paris-Nice and Critérium du Dauphiné. Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes lead a collection of one-day races on the broadcast schedule, as well as La Fleche Wallone, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Paris-Tours.

Peacock subscriptions Peacock Premium (with ads) - $7.99/month or $79.99/year (16% savings) Premium Plus (no ads) - $13.99/month or $139.99/year (16% savings)

From February 3-18, 2025, new Peacock subscribers can save 63% on an annual Peacock Premium subscription, reduced to $29.99 for one year from the regular $79.99 plan, which offers ad-supported live sports as well as video-on-demand offerings.

The Premium Plus plan has most ads excluded, with limited exclusions for sports, events and other programming. Both plans offer movies and Peacock original programming other than sports, plus two of the year's Grand Tours.

Major races on Peacock 2025

Paris-Nice, March 9-16

Vuelta España Femenina, May 4-10

Critérium du Dauphiné, June 8-15

Tour de France, July 5-27

Tour de France Femmes, July 26-August 3

Vuelta a España, August 23-September 14

February 2025 live race streaming schedule for US

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana - Max

Etoile de Bessège - Max

UAE Tour Women - Max

Tour of Oman - FloBikes (tentative)

Superprestige Middelkerke - Max

Tour de la Provence - FloBikes

Jean Classic - Max

X20 Trofee Lille - Krawatencross - Max

Exact Cross Sint-Niklaas - FloBikes

UAE Tour - Max

Clasica Almeria - FloBikes

Figueira Champions Classic - FloBikes

Jaén Paraíso Interior - FloBikes

Volta ao Algarve - Max

Vuelta a Andalusia - Max

March2025 live race streaming schedule for US

Kuurne Brussel Kuurne - FloBikes

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - FloBikes

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women - FloBikes

Le Samyn - Max

Le Samyn Women - Max

Strade Bianche - Max

Strade Bianche women - Max

Trofeo Binda Women - FloBikes

Paris-Nice - Peacock

Tirreno-Adriatico - Max

Milan-San Remo - Max

E3 Saxo Classic - Max

Gent-Wevelgem - FloBikes

Gent-WevelGem Women - FloBikes

note: schedules subject to change

