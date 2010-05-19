Trending

Kelly Benefit Strategies relax at the Amgen Tour of California

Video with Jacob Erker and Bob Gregorio before stage three

The Kelly Benefits Strategy team led up until a couple laps to go.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The Kelly Benefits crew descend

(Image credit: Jim Quaschnick Jr)

Before the start of stage three of the Amgen Tour of California Cyclingnews spent the morning talking with Kelly Benefit Strategies' directeur Jacob Erker and mechanic Bob Gregorio. In this relaxed, behind-the-scenes footage the guys talk about their passion for cycling while also showing off their frisbee skills.

