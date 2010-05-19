Kelly Benefit Strategies relax at the Amgen Tour of California
Video with Jacob Erker and Bob Gregorio before stage three
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Before the start of stage three of the Amgen Tour of California Cyclingnews spent the morning talking with Kelly Benefit Strategies' directeur Jacob Erker and mechanic Bob Gregorio. In this relaxed, behind-the-scenes footage the guys talk about their passion for cycling while also showing off their frisbee skills.
Related Articles
Kelly Benefit Strategies' directeur Jacob Erker and mechanic Bob Gregorio
Cyclingnews' Amgen Tour of California video is brought to you by Specialized
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy