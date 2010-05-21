Trending

Specialized give California an American Flyers feel

Video with Specialized's Nic Sims

Specialized have kitted-out Saxo Bank with retro-style bikes at the Amgen Tour of California. The team bikes were given the 'American Flyers treatment', in homage to the 1985 cult cycling film staring Kevin Costner. Specialized's Nic Sims takes us through the changes they made.

