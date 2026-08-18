Tour du Limousin: 21-year-old Noa Isidore sprints to first pro victory on stage 1 uphill finish

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Frenchman beats Daan Depuydt and Hugo Page to the line in Dun-le-Palestel

Noa Isidore, pictured here on the attack at the 2026 Tour de l&#039;Ain, scored his first pro win at the Tour du Limousin
Noa Isidore, pictured here at the Tour de l'Ain, scored his first pro win at the Tour du Limousin (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Noa Isidore (Decathlon CMA CGM) sprinted to the first victory of his professional career in the opening stage Tour du Limousin, the 21-year-old speeding into the race lead on the uphill finish in Dun-le-Palestel.

The Frenchman outpaced Daan Depuyt (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) to the line at the end of the 175km stage. Hugo Page (Cofidis) rounded out the podium ahead of Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Alex Aranburu (Cofidis).

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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