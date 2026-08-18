Tour du Limousin: 21-year-old Noa Isidore sprints to first pro victory on stage 1 uphill finish

Noa Isidore, pictured here at the Tour de l'Ain, scored his first pro win at the Tour du Limousin

Noa Isidore (Decathlon CMA CGM) sprinted to the first victory of his professional career in the opening stage Tour du Limousin, the 21-year-old speeding into the race lead on the uphill finish in Dun-le-Palestel.

The Frenchman outpaced Daan Depuyt (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) to the line at the end of the 175km stage. Hugo Page (Cofidis) rounded out the podium ahead of Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Alex Aranburu (Cofidis).

Isidore's win comes after a host of near misses earlier in the season. The punchy sprinter has five podium places to his name this year, including second on a stage of the Volta a Catalunya, and second at the GP du Morbihan.

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"It was quite a tough day, very wearing, but I knew this course could suit me, especially that finish on a slight false flat. The team trusted me and worked really hard. I’m grateful to them; I was determined to wrap it up in the best possible way: with a win," Isidore said after the stage.

"The whole team wanted to perform well, especially Émilien Jacquelin, who, in just his second pro race, helped us keep the breakaway in check. I had a real fire in me to win after missing out so many times. I kept working with that drive just to get that feeling of joy again."

The stage, which featured 2,000 metres of elevation, posed a challenging start to the four-day race. A breakaway of five riders went clear early on as Antoine Berge (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93), Joonas Puuraid (Bike Aid), Clément Davy (Nice Métropole-Côte d'Azur), Jean-Louis Le Ny (Veloce Club Rouen 76), and Maximilien Juillard (VC Villefrance Beaujolais) got away.

Behind them, Cofidis and Lotto-Intermarché controlled the peloton, letting the move go three minutes clear. The break – minus Berger, dropped with 104km to go, and Puuraid, dropped 57km out – stayed together until the 21km to go mark.

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There, sensing the peloton drawing closer, Davy launched an attack to go clear. He'd last 4km out front before he, too, was caught. From there, Lotto took over, before Decathlon joined them for the final kilometres before taking over at the front on the run-in to deliver Isidore to victory.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage result Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT 3:57:48 2 Daan Depuydt (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Hugo Page (Fra) Cofidis PRT Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Pierre Gautherat (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Cofidis PRT Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Totalenergies PRT Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Baptiste Vadic (Fra) Totalenergies PRT Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93 CTM Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Tom Donnenwirth (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Mathis Le Berre (Fra) Totalenergies PRT Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Clément Petit (Fra) Veloce Club Rouen 76 CTM Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix CTM Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Guillaume Bagou (Fra) Elite Fondations Cycling Team CTM Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Guillaume Adam (Fra) Veloce Club Rouen 76 CTM Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies PRT Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché WTT Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Edoardo Zamperini (Ita) Cofidis PRT Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Axel Mariault (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy CTM Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Joppe Heremans (Bel) Van Rysel Roubaix CTM Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Mavric Beaune (Fra) Veloce Club Rouen 76 CTM Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Killian Verschuren (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Mattéo Vercher (Fra) Totalenergies PRT Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Gustav Wang (Den) Xds Astana Development Team CTM Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Cofidis PRT Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies PRT Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Pietro Galbusera (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team CTM Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Rémi Capron (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix CTM Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Olivier Godfroid (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions CTM Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Valentin Darbellay (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team CTM Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Johan Meens (Bel) Aarco CTM Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Jean Loup Fayolle (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy CTM Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Gerben Kuypers Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Pierre Henry Basset (Fra) Xds Astana Development Team CTM Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Victor Guernalec (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy CTM Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Pierre Thierry (Fra) Totalenergies PRT Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Kay De Bruyckere Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Thomas Tachot (Fra) Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais CTM Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Justin Coron (Fra) Veloce Club Rouen 76 CTM Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort PRT Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Luca Cretti (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort PRT Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Aurélien Kayser (Fra) Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais CTM Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Jannis Peter (Ger) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Jocelyn Baguelin (Fra) Aarco CTM Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Victor Vidal (Fra) Bike Aid CTM Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Luis Alberto Lajarin Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Yohann Simon (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93 CTM Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Joris Chaussinand (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy CTM Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Maximilien Juillard (Fra) Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais CTM Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Louis Hardouin (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix CTM Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Thomas Champion (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93 CTM Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Oliver Mattheis (Ger) Bike Aid CTM Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Laurens Huys (Bel) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur CTM Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Adam Ťoupalík (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Victor Van De Putte (Bel) Lotto- Groupe Wanty CTM Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy CTM Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Haoyu Su (Chn) XDS Astana WTT Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions CTM Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Arnaud Tendon (Swi) Van Rysel Roubaix CTM Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Aubin Vasseur (Fra) Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais CTM Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Gabriel Berg Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis PRT Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Victor Jean (Fra) Elite Fondations Cycling Team CTM Row 67 - Cell 2 69 Matthew Fox Row 68 - Cell 2 70 Arne Baers (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions CTM Row 69 - Cell 2 71 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur CTM Row 70 - Cell 2 72 Simon Baran (Fra) Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais CTM Row 71 - Cell 2 73 Baptiste Gillet (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur CTM Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Lennard Sternsdorff (Ger) Bike Aid CTM Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT Row 74 - Cell 2 76 Lorenz Van De Wynkele (Bel) Lotto- Groupe Wanty CTM Row 75 - Cell 2 77 Axel Salvadori (Fra) Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais CTM Row 76 - Cell 2 78 Jim Breitler 0:00:28 79 Maxence Place (Bel) Aarco CTM Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93 CTM 0:00:36 81 Théo Delacroix (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93 CTM 0:00:48 82 Mathis Guerinel 0:00:53 83 Jules Vaugrenard Row 82 - Cell 2 84 Marius Innhaug Dahl (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Development Team CTM 0:01:01 85 Robbe Mellaerts (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions CTM 0:01:08 86 Kenny Molly (Bel) Van Rysel Roubaix CTM Row 85 - Cell 2 87 Joshua Kench (NZl) Groupama-FDJ United WTT 0:01:19 88 Nils Aebersold (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team CTM 0:01:26 89 Clément Davy (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur CTM 0:01:31 90 Carter Guichard (NZl) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur CTM 0:01:36 91 Matys Grisel (Fra) Lotto-Intermarché WTT 0:01:37 92 Baptiste Berger (Fra) Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais CTM 0:04:05 93 Camille Charret (Fra) Cofidis PRT Row 92 - Cell 2 94 Émilien Jacquelin Row 93 - Cell 2 95 Maël Guegan (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy CTM Row 94 - Cell 2 96 Karl Hall Row 95 - Cell 2 97 Lars Daelmans Row 96 - Cell 2 98 You Li (Chn) Xds Astana Development Team CTM Row 97 - Cell 2 99 Ludovico Mellano (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team CTM Row 98 - Cell 2 100 Jan Sommer (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team CTM 0:05:15 101 Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto-Intermarché WTT 0:06:03 102 Jean Louis Le Ny (Fra) Veloce Club Rouen 76 CTM 0:06:39 103 Kamiel Hannes (Bel) Aarco CTM Row 102 - Cell 2 104 Colin Savioz (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT Row 103 - Cell 2 105 Sil De Brauwere 0:10:39 106 Mikhail Podluzhnyy (Kaz) Xds Astana Development Team CTM Row 105 - Cell 2 DNF Antoine Berger (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93 CTM Row 106 - Cell 2 DNF Arnaud Tissieres (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team CTM Row 107 - Cell 2 DNF Gilles Dockx (Bel) Aarco CTM Row 108 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Team 3:57:38 2 Daan Depuydt (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 0:00:04 3 Maximilien Juillard (Fra) Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Hugo Page (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:06 5 Pierre Gautherat (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Team 0:00:10 6 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Cofidis Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Baptiste Vadic (Fra) TotalEnergies Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) TotalEnergies Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Tom Donnenwirth (Fra) Groupama - FDJ United Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Mathis Le Berre (Fra) TotalEnergies Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Clément Petit (Fra) Veloce Club Rouen 76 Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Guillaume Bagou (Fra) Elite Fondations Cycling Team Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Guillaume Adam (Fra) Veloce Club Rouen 76 Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto Intermarché Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) TotalEnergies Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Edoardo Zamperini (Ita) Cofidis Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Axel Mariault (Fra) CIC Pro Cycling Academy Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Joppe Heremans (Bel) Van Rysel Roubaix Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Mavric Beaune (Fra) Veloce Club Rouen 76 Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Team Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ United Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Killian Verschuren (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Mattéo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Gustav Wang (Den) XDS Astana Development Team Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Cofidis Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama - FDJ United Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Pietro Galbusera (Ita) XDS Astana Development Team Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) TotalEnergies Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Rémi Capron (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Olivier Godfroid (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Valentin Darbellay (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Johan Meens (Bel) Aarco Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Jean-Loup Fayolle (Fra) CIC Pro Cycling Academy Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Pierre Henry Basset (Fra) XDS Astana Development Team Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Victor Guernalec (Fra) CIC Pro Cycling Academy Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Pierre Thierry (Fra) TotalEnergies Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Kay De Bruyckere (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Thomas Tachot (Fra) Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Justin Coron (Fra) Veloce Club Rouen 76 Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Luca Cretti (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Aurélien Kayser (Fra) Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Jannis Peter (Ger) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Jocelyn Baguelin (Fra) Aarco Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Victor Vidal (Fra) BIKE AID Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Luis Alberto Lajarin (Spa) Cofidis Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Yohann Simon (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Joris Chaussinand (Fra) CIC Pro Cycling Academy Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Louis Hardouin (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Thomas Champion (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Oliver Mattheis (Ger) BIKE AID Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Laurens Huys (Bel) Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Team Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Adam Ťoupalík (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Victor Van de Putte (Bel) Lotto Intermarché Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Léandre Lozouet (Fra) CIC Pro Cycling Academy Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Haoyu Su (Chn) XDS Astana Development Team Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Arnaud Tendon (Swi) Van Rysel Roubaix Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Aubin Vasseur (Fra) Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Gabriel Berg (Fra) BIKE AID Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Victor Jean (Fra) Elite Fondations Cycling Team Row 67 - Cell 2 69 Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto Intermarché Row 68 - Cell 2 70 Arne Baers (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions Row 69 - Cell 2 71 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur Row 70 - Cell 2 72 Simon Baran (Fra) Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais Row 71 - Cell 2 73 Baptiste Gillet (Fra) Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Lennard Sternsdorff (Ger) BIKE AID Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ United Row 74 - Cell 2 76 Lorenz Van de Wynkele (Bel) Lotto Intermarché Row 75 - Cell 2 77 Axel Salvadori (Fra) Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais Row 76 - Cell 2 78 Jim Breitler (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team 0:00:38 79 Maxence Place (Bel) Lotto Intermarché Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 0:00:46 81 Théo Delacroix (Fra) St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 0:00:58 82 Mathis Guerinel (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix 0:01:03 83 Jules Vaugrenard (Fra) CIC Pro Cycling Academy Row 82 - Cell 2 84 Marius Innhaug Dahl (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM Team 0:01:11 85 Robbe Mellaerts (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 0:01:18 86 Kenny Molly (Bel) Van Rysel Roubaix Row 85 - Cell 2 87 Josh Kench (NZl) Groupama - FDJ United 0:01:29 88 Nils Aebersold (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team 0:01:36 89 Clément Davy (Fra) Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur 0:01:41 90 Carter Guichard (NZl) Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur 0:01:46 91 Matys Grisel (Fra) Lotto Intermarché 0:01:47 92 Baptiste Berger (Fra) Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais 0:04:15 93 Camille Charret (Fra) Cofidis Row 92 - Cell 2 94 Émilien Jacquelin (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Team Row 93 - Cell 2 95 Maël Guégan (Fra) CIC Pro Cycling Academy Row 94 - Cell 2 96 Karl Hall (Ger) BIKE AID Row 95 - Cell 2 97 Lars Daelmans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team Row 96 - Cell 2 98 You Li (Chn) XDS Astana Development Team Row 97 - Cell 2 99 Ludovico Maria Mellano (Ita) XDS Astana Development Team Row 98 - Cell 2 100 Jan Sommer (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team 0:05:25 101 Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché 0:06:13 102 Jean-Louis Le Ny (Fra) Veloce Club Rouen 76 0:06:46 103 Kamiel Hannes (Bel) Aarco 0:06:49 104 Colin Savioz (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 103 - Cell 2