'I think my season's over' - Lucas Bourgoyne misses momentum at American Criterium Cup with appendectomy

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Former USPro criterium champion expects to miss final round of American Criterium Cup as he takes time off to heal from surgery

Lucas Bourgoyne won the 2026 Athens Twilight Criterium in the stars-and-stripes jersey
Lucas Bourgoyne won the 2026 Athens Twilight Criterium in the stars-and-stripes jersey (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)

Typically exuberant, with a fast pace on and off the bike, Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery p/b Waldo Racing) was resting this week after an emergency appendectomy two weeks ago.

He had traveled to Florida to visit a sponsor for the elite men's team he founded this season and intended to travel to Omaha, Nebraska to race the ONE Cycling Series on August 8-9. Instead, he ended up in hospital having surgery.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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