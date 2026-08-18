Mathieu van der Poel's 2026 mountain bike return confirmed with place on World Cup start list at Les Gets

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Alpecin-Premier Tech rider locked in for first mountain bike race of season just a week ahead of Val di Sole World Championships

CARCASSONNE, FRANCE - JULY 07: Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech prior to the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 4 a 181.9km stage from Carcassonne to Foix / #UCIWT / on July 07, 2026 in Carcassonne, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) earlier this year on the road (Image credit: Getty Images)

After walking away from the final day of racing at the Tour de France with another stage victory, Mathieu van der Poel has turned his attention to mountain biking, with it now confirmed that the Alpecin-Premier Tech rider has signed up for the Les Gets round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series .

Van der Poel hasn't raced the off-road discipline since last season, where he lined up at May's Nové Mesto before taking on Les Gets as a lead in race to the World Championships, where he came 29th.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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