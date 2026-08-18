Used bibs, £2 jerseys, and fake Rapha wares – Inside the wild west of buying second-hand cycling kit

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Grabbing a bargain, or wasting your time? Marianna Hunt delves into the increasingly popular world of second-hand cycling kit, where the steals are, and how to avoid getting scammed

Rapha jerseys hanging on a rail
Buying cycling clothing second-hand is increasingly popular, but is it always as good as it seems? (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Iain Sisson spotted an oil stain on a cycling jersey for sale on second-hand clothes app Vinted, he knew he could score a bargain. "I probably got an £80 jersey for the princely sum of £12.50," he says. "Obviously the previous owner didn't know the trick of using a bit of bicarbonate of soda and washing up liquid, which meant the stain came right out."

Sisson, who runs YouTube channel @mercurialcyclist, has saved himself thousands of pounds buying cycling kit second-hand online. It's particularly lucrative when the item has a fault, he adds, as it means you have more negotiating power with the seller.

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Marianna Hunt

Marianna Hunt is a freelance journalist who writes about cycling, wine and travel. Her work has appeared in publications including The Telegraph, The Times, The i and Decanter. An enthusiastic cyclist, she enjoys taking on challenges that are just beyond her comfort zone - especially if there's a good vineyard or pub at the end of the route.

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