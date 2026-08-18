Quinn Simmons, Luke Lamperti, Maggie Coles-Lyster and Kristen Faulkner among WorldTour riders confirmed for Philadelphia Cycling Classic

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2016 elite women's winner Megan Guarnier makes return as co-director for CCB Kenetik women's squad

Kristen Faulkner
Kristen Faulkner (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Early rider confirmations began to surface this week for the women's and men's elite fields at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic p/b AmeriGas on August 30, with reigning USPro road race champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) and current Canadian road race champion Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) were announced by race organisers to compete in the pair of UCI 1.1 races.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) and three-time USPro criterium champion Luke Lamperti (EF Education-EasyPost) also headline WorldTour team rosters.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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