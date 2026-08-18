No Grand Tour send-off for Nairo Quintana as veteran climber misses Movistar selection for Vuelta a España

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Colombian set to retire without one last start at Spanish Grand Tour, which he won in 2014

Nairo Quintana crosses the line to finish stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos at Pineda de la Sierra
Nairo Quintana raced the recent Vuelta a Burgos, but he won't be competing at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)
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There'll be no Grand Tour grand finale for the retiring Nairo Quintana this month after the Colombian was surprisingly left out of Movistar's selection for the Vuelta a España.

Quintana, 36, is racing the final season of his career this year, with 51 race days and eight stage races under his belt to date. He won't bow out with a Grand Tour, however, after racing to a solid 18th place at the recent Vuelta a Burgos.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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