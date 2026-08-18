Visma-Lease a Bike to be led by Wout van Aert, Matthew Brennan and Sepp Kuss at Vuelta a Espana

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Promising young rider Jørgen Nordhagen and retiring Steven Kruijswijk also make Dutch squad's selection for Spanish Grand Tour

Wout van Aert and Matthew Brennan at the start of Paris-Roubaix 2026
Wout van Aert and Matthew Brennan head up a strong Visma-Lease a Bike selection for the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have announced their squad for the Vuelta a España with Wout van Aert, Matthew Brennan, and former race winner Sepp Kuss leading a strong lineup in Spain.

Van Aert is back to Grand Tour action for the first time in over a year after missing out on the Tour de France with an elbow injury sustained in a June training crash. The Belgian has seven wins to his name this season, including Paris-Roubaix and two stages at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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