'A more difficult period' – Groupama-FDJ United looks for answers after David Gaudu delivers another DNF at La Polynormande

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'To build on the work undertaken over the past several months and to gather all the necessary information for planning the next steps, David will undergo a series of in-depth medical examinations'

GUMIEL DE IZAN, SPAIN - AUGUST 04: David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama - FDJ United prior to the 48th Vuelta a Burgos 2026, Stage 1 a 165km stage from Gumiel de Izan to Burgos (Alto del Castillo) 924m on August 04, 2026 in Gumiel de Izan, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ United) at the start of Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)

The form that David Gaudu showed when the French rider finished close to the Tour de France overall podium in 2022 definitely hasn't been on display in recent months, and that's left his Groupama-FDJ United team looking for answers.

The two-time top ten finisher at both the Vuelta a España and the French Grand Tour, had struggled for for ahead of last year's Tour de France so missed out on his home Grand Tour for the first time since 2017, and even though he did find some redemption at the Vuelta with a stage win, he described it at the time as the hardest season of his career.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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