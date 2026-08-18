Tadej Pogačar gets a new teammate for 2027 as UAE Team Emirates-XRG sign Italian all-rounder

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UAE add an aggressive breakaway rider to the fold as Marco Frigo joins on a two-year deal – Analysis

Italian Marco Frigo of NSN Cycling Team pictured in action during stage 18 of the 2026 Tour de France cycling race, a stage of 185km from Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette, on Thursday 23 July 2026. The 113th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 4 July in Barcelona, Spain, and will finish in Paris, France on the 26th of July. BELGA PHOTO POOL PETE GODING (Photo by POOL PETE GODING / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Marco Frigo (NSN) will be joining UAE Team Emirates-XRG for 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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UAE Team Emirates-XRG have announced the signing of Marco Frigo on a two-year deal from NSN.

26-year-old Frigo is the team's first confirmed new signing for 2027 as he joins the Italian contingent at the squad, which grew out of the former Italian team Lampre.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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