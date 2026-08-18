'We have to be realistic' – Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe focus on Vuelta a España stage wins, Primož Roglič’s form will be 'assessed progressively'

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The team will look to Finn Fisher-Black and Jordi Meeus for stage success

Primoz Roglic (Red Bull Bora - hansgrohe) wins the 2024 Vuelta a España. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Primož Roglič may not get the chance to race for a record fifth Vuelta red jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four-time winner Primož Roglič’s GC hopes will play second fiddle to stage wins, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have said when announcing their team for the upcoming Vuelta a España.

Rather than commit to chasing a fifth red jersey for Roglič, the German squad are hoping New Zealander Finn Fisher-Black and Jordi Meeus can bag at least one stage win between them.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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