Amazon Prime Day deals cut multiple Garmin Edge bike computers to their best-ever prices
Up to 29% off the Edge Series 500, 800, 1000 and Explore computers, as a price war begins in the UK
We're currently in the throes of a four-day Amazon Prime Day deal event, and this year, the behemoth retailer appears to have it in for bike computers.
Among our hunt for the best Prime Day cycling deals, we've already uncovered a host of Wahoo Elemnt computer deals in the UK, an incredible price on the Hammerhead Karoo 3, and even a deal on the iGPSport BiNavi, a budget contender to the big boys.
Now it's the turn of Garmin, whose Edge computers are hitting all-time-low prices thanks to Amazon, which actually seems to have it in for all Garmin tech, with radars, smartwatches and even power meter pedals getting the cut-price treatment.
The deals we've found cover six different models across all price brackets, from the navigation-friendly Edge Explore 2, through the 540, 550, 840 and 540, up to the bells-and-whistles Edge 1050.
Shop all Garmin cycling tech at Amazon.com.
The price war
If there's any good thing to come from the sheer size that Amazon has grown to, it's that when it runs a sale event like Prime Day, other retailers take notice and, as has happened here, they price match.
As you'll see in the prices listed above, many of the US retailers such as Jenson, Competitive Cyclist and REI have matched the Amazon price down to the cent. If you'd prefer to shop at any of the more cycling-specific retailers, you can do so without being forced to pay more.
In the UK, Balfe's Bikes has actually gone one step further and undercut the giant on a couple of the models.
Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.
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