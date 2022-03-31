Itzulia Basque Country 2022

  • Itzulia Basque Country 2022
    4 April 2022 - 9 April 2022 | Spain | WorldTour
    • Stage 1 | Hondarribia - Hondarribia (ITT)
      2022-04-04 7.5km
    • Stage 2 | Leitza - Viana
      2022-04-05 207.9km
    • Stage 3 | Llodio - Amurrio
      2022-04-06 181.7km
    • Stage 4 | Vitoria-Gasteiz - Zamudio
      2022-04-07 185.6km
    • Stage 5 | Mallabia - Zamudio
      2022-04-08 163.8km
    • Stage 6 | Eibar - Alto de Arrate
      2022-04-09 135.7km

