Itzulia Basque Country 2022
Posted published
Latest News from the Race
-
Itzulia Basque Country past winnersChampions 1924-2021
-
Itzulia Basque Country: Those fleeting moments that made the raceFrom Roglic's long wait in the hot seat to that final winning pact
-
Brandon McNulty promises to ‘keep on fighting’ despite Itzulia Basque Country defeat23-year-old American on track for strong Giro d’Italia after impressing in spring stage races
Stages
-
Itzulia Basque Country 20224 April 2022 - 9 April 2022 | Spain | WorldTour
-
Stage 1 | Hondarribia - Hondarribia (ITT)2022-04-04 7.5km
-
Stage 2 | Leitza - Viana2022-04-05 207.9km
-
Stage 3 | Llodio - Amurrio2022-04-06 181.7km
-
Stage 4 | Vitoria-Gasteiz - Zamudio2022-04-07 185.6km
-
Stage 5 | Mallabia - Zamudio2022-04-08 163.8km
-
Stage 6 | Eibar - Alto de Arrate2022-04-09 135.7km
-
Latest Content on the Race
Itzulia Basque Country: Those fleeting moments that made the race
By Kate Wagner published
Feature From Roglic's long wait in the hot seat to that final winning pact
Brandon McNulty promises to ‘keep on fighting’ despite Itzulia Basque Country defeat
By Stephen Farrand published
News 23-year-old American on track for strong Giro d’Italia after impressing in spring stage races
Jumbo-Visma celebrate their dominance at Itzulia Basque Country
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
News Roglic and Vingegaard win all jerseys after isolating McNulty and Pogacar on final stage
Pogacar goes down all guns blazing in Itzulia Basque Country
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
News 2020 Tour de France champion finishes third overall after trying to defend teammate McNulty's lead
Gaudu: Roglic told me he didn’t care about the stage
By Kirsten Frattini published
News Groupama-FDJ rider takes final stage at Itzulia Basque Country
Roglic claims overall victory with spectacular long-range attack at Itzulia Basque Country
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
News 'Today was just beautiful and everything went right' says Jumbo-Visma rider
Warbasse hones form at Itzulia Basque Country for Giro d’Italia stage hunt
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
News AG2R-Citroen rider “Impressed and proud” of fellow American McNulty
Landa: I'm going to the Giro d'Italia to try and win
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
News Bahrain Victorious leader says 'anything could happen' on Itzulia Basque Country final stage
Fuglsang confident of form heading towards Ardennes Classics
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
News Astana leader ‘getting last preparation’ at Itzulia Basque Country
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Top News on the Race
-
Roglic claims overall victory with spectacular long-range attack at Itzulia Basque Country'Today was just beautiful and everything went right' says Jumbo-Visma rider
-
Warbasse hones form at Itzulia Basque Country for Giro d’Italia stage huntAG2R-Citroen rider “Impressed and proud” of fellow American McNulty
-
Landa: I'm going to the Giro d'Italia to try and winBahrain Victorious leader says 'anything could happen' on Itzulia Basque Country final stage
-
Fuglsang confident of form heading towards Ardennes ClassicsAstana leader ‘getting last preparation’ at Itzulia Basque Country
-
Race leader McNulty upbeat ahead of Arrate showdown at Itzulia Basque CountryAmerican leads Roglic by 23 seconds with one day remaining
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart racing himself back into condition after Paris-Nice crashBriton adds Ardennes Classics after Basque Country as he approaches Tour de France 'from a different angle'
-
Primoz Roglic: Itzulia Basque Country is far from overSlovenian drops to second behind McNulty
-
Chaves comes desperately close to victory Itzulia Basque CountryColombian launches multiple attacks but outpowered in stage 4 finale
-
McNulty storms into Itzulia Basque Country lead with surprise attackRoglic drops to second overall at 23 seconds
Related Features
-
Itzulia Basque Country: Those fleeting moments that made the raceFrom Roglic's long wait in the hot seat to that final winning pact