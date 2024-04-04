Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, Primoz Roglic among injured in serious crash during Itzulia Basque Country

A horrendous crash in stage 4 of the Itzulia Basque Country has seen numerous riders injured, with Tour de France contenders Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel amongst the injured.

Six riders were transported to hospital following the incident, including Vingegaard and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates).

The crash took place with some 35 kilometres to go in the main bunch on a sweeping right hand bend in dense woodland, with multiple riders falling, some landing in concrete drainage ditches that were not protected by any barriers. Around at least 10 riders were affected by the fall.

Evenepoel came down after powering through the trees, limping with his right arm held close to his side, while Vingegaard ended prostrate on the side of the road, only moving several minutes later.

Race leader Roglič, already a crash victim on Wednesday, fell heavily, and was also forced to abandon, but was not injured as seriously and left the race in the team car.

It appeared that one rider slid out in the front half of the pack, bringing more riders down, sparking the mass crash.

EF Education-EasyPost confirmed that Alexander Cepeda and Sean Quinn were involved in the crash.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Sean Quinn was forced to abandon. Medical evaluation is ongoing. Further updates to come," the team stated on social media.

Lidl-Trek confirmed that Natnael Tesfatsion was also involved in the incident.

It was initially unclear how the crash happened, although it appeared that one rider slid out in the front half of the pack, bringing more riders down.

Later, local rider Mikel Bizkarra (Euskatel-Euskadi), who was not taking part in the race, observed on X, formerly Twitter, that “On that road, there are a lot of tree roots under the asphalt, which makes the road very bumpy. It's "easy" to go flying."

Several riders remained inert on the ground as ambulances rushed to attend them, at least three vehicles reaching the stage rapidly in a relatively isolated area. Riders from UAE Team Emirates were also affected, with UAE reporting, via X, formerly Twitter, that Jay Vine had been taken to hospital.

The race itself was neutralised shortly afterwards after what was one of the worst multiple-rider crashes in a long time. The race organisation stated:

“The mountain pass of Untzilla is canceled and the race is neutralised until Eskoraitza. The race organisers are waiting for the doctors to rejoin the peloton.”

After a lengthy delay following the huge drama, the decision was then made by the organisation that six riders in the break would continue to fight it out for the stage. The peloton itself would simply ride to the finish, with the GC battle effectively neutralised for the day.

More information to follow…