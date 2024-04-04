Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, Primoz Roglic among injured in serious crash during Itzulia Basque Country

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Numerous riders down, all three abandon after crash rips through race

Itzulia Basque Country early on stage 4
Itzulia Basque Country early on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A horrendous crash in stage 4 of the Itzulia Basque Country has seen numerous riders injured, with Tour de France contenders Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel amongst the injured.

Six riders were transported to hospital following the incident, including Vingegaard and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

More news