Remco Evenepoel released from hospital after successful surgery on fractured collarbone
'The surgery was carried out by Dr Steven Claes without complication' confirm Soudal-QuickStep
Remco Evenepoel was released from the hospital this weekend following surgery to correct a fractured collarbone sustained in a crash last Thursday on stage 4 Itzulia Basque Country.
His team, Soudal-QuickStep, released a medical update confirming that the surgery was a success.
"Following his crash on Thursday’s stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country, Remco Evenepoel underwent surgery on Saturday to the broken collarbone that he sustained in the incident," the team confirmed.
"The surgery was carried out by Dr Steven Claes without complication, and the Belgian Champion – a winner of four races this season – has been discharged to recuperate."
'I hope and think my long term goals will not change' – Remco Evenepoel weighs crash consequences
Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, Primoz Roglic among injured in serious crash during Itzulia Basque Country
Jonas Vingegaard suffers broken collarbone, ribs, Evenepoel fractures clavicle, scapula in Itzulia Basque Country crash
Soudal-QuickStep have not confirmed the length of the recovery time or when Evenepoel will be cleared to return to training and competition.
Evenepoel was involved in a serious, high-speed crash that happened on the descent off of stage 4's Olaeta mountain, with about 36km to go in the race.
The crash affected at least 10 riders, including Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates).
Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed that Vingegaard suffered a broken collarbone and several ribs, while UAE Team Emirates confirmed that Vine fractured multiple vertebrae.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Soudal-Quickstep confirmed following the crash that Evenepoel had sustained a broken collarbone and scapula.
Evenepoel released a video message suggesting that his short-term goal, which was to compete at the Ardennes Classics, would be affected by his injuries.
However, he hoped that his long-term goals for events like the Tour de France and Olympic Games, would not change.
“Obviously, my plans for the short future will change,” said Evenepoel in a video update put out by the team on social media. ”But I hope and think my long-term goals will not change. Everything should be ok with that."
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1