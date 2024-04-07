Remco Evenepoel released from hospital after successful surgery on fractured collarbone

By Kirsten Frattini
published

'The surgery was carried out by Dr Steven Claes without complication' confirm Soudal-QuickStep

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel was released from the hospital this weekend following surgery to correct a fractured collarbone sustained in a crash last Thursday on stage 4 Itzulia Basque Country.

His team, Soudal-QuickStep, released a medical update confirming that the surgery was a success.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini