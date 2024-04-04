Jonas Vingegaard suffers broken collarbone, ribs, Evenepoel fractures clavicle, scapula in Itzulia Basque Country crash

By Alasdair Fotheringham
last updated

Jay Vine suffers fractured vertebrae in mass fall

Itzulia Basque Country stage 4: riders in the neutralised peloton waiting for the race to restart after the crash
Itzulia Basque Country stage 4: riders in the neutralised peloton waiting for the race to restart after the crash (Image credit: Getty Images)
A first update from Visma-Lease a Bike on Jonas Vingegaard, who was amongst multiple fallers in a horrific crash on stage 4 of the Itzulia Basque Country, said that the Dane has broken his collarbone and several ribs and will remain in hospital as a precaution.

Soudal-Quickstep confirmed that Remco Evenepoel has sustained a broken collarbone and scapula in the same crash, while UAE Team Emirates said Jay Vine sustained fractures to three of his vertebrae.

