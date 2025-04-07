Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 time trial start times

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) will set off as last rider in today's ITT

The 2025 edition of Itzulia Basque Country sets off today with an 18.7km individual time trial circuit from Vitoria-Gasteiz.

The race boasts a punchy startlist. With last year's winner Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) absent, there is a host of strong pretenders to the throne – Ayuso's teammates João Almeida and Brandon McNulty, alongside names such as Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Easypost) will be sure to keep the hilly multi-stage race animated.

The time trial marks the start of a jagged route profile across the six stages of racing, and after finishing third on last year's opening time trial, Mattias Skjelmose enters the time trial as a key contender. Setting off last at 17:22 CEST, Brandon McNulty will also be a major rider to watch, having seized the stage win at the opening time trial of the 2024 Vuelta a España.

Racing begins at 14:15 CEST, with Harold Tejada (XDS Astana Team) and we can expect racing to draw to a close around 17:50 CEST.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rider Team Time (CEST) Harold Tejada XDS Astana Team 14:15:00 Fabian Weiss Tudor Pro Cycling Team 14:16:00 Ethan Hayter Soudal-QuickStep 14:17:00 Haimar Etxeberria Equipo Kern Pharma 14:18:00 Julen Arriola Bengoa Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:19:00 Jon Aberasturi Euskaltel-Euskadi 14:20:00 Fabien Doubey TotalEnergies 14:21:00 Alessandro Verre Arkéa-B&B Hotels 14:22:00 Alexander Kamp Intermarché-Wanty 14:23:00 Brieuc Rolland Groupama-FDJ 14:24:00 Stefano Oldani Cofidis 14:25:00 Juri Hollmann Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:26:00 Mauro Schmid Team Jayco AlUla 14:27:00 Eric Antonio Fagúndez Burgos BH 14:28:00 Oscar Onley Team Picnic PostNL 14:29:00 Léo Bisiaux Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 14:30:00 Victor Campenaerts Visma-Lease a Bike 14:31:00 Michel Hessmann Movistar Team 14:32:00 Otto Vergaerde Lidl-Trek 14:33:00 Alexander Hajek Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 14:34:00 Ben Healy EF Education-EasyPost 14:35:00 Caleb Ewan Ineos Grenadiers 14:36:00 Max van der Meulen Bahrain Victorious 14:37:00 Vegard Stake Laengen UAE Team Emirate-XRG 14:38:00 Simone Velasco XDS Astana Team 14:39:00 Yannis Voisard Tudor Pro Cycling Team 14:40:00 Maximilian Schachmann Soudal-QuickStep 14:41:00 Pau Miquel Equipo Kern Pharma 14:42:00 Iúri Leitão Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:43:00 Mikel Bizkarra Euskaltel-Euskadi 14:44:00 Jordan Jegat TotalEnergies 14:45:00 Élie Gesbert Arkéa-B&B Hotels 14:46:00 Lorenzo Rota Intermarché-Wanty 14:47:00 Guillaume Martin Groupama-FDJ 14:48:00 Jan Maas Cofidis 14:49:00 Fabio Van den Bossche Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:50:00 Eddie Dunbar Team Jayco AlUla 14:51:00 Hugo de la Calle Burgos BH 14:52:00 Warren Barguil Team Picnic PostNL 14:53:00 Clément Berthet Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 14:54:00 Sepp Kuss Visma-Lease a Bike 14:55:00 Gregor Mühlberger Movistar Team 14:56:00 Quinn Simmons Lidl-Trek 14:57:00 Roger Adriá Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 14:58:00 Alex Baudin EF Education-EasyPost 14:59:00 Salvatore Puccio Ineos Grenadiers 15:00:00 Robert Stannard Bahrain Victorious 15:01:00 Igor Arrieta UAE Team Emirates-XRG 15:02:00 Clément Champoussin XDS Astana Team 15:03:00 Marc Hirschi Tudor Pro Cycling Team 15:04:00 Ilan Van Wilder Soudal-QuickStep 15:05:00 Unai Iribar Equipo Kern Pharma 15:06:00 Joan Bou Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15:07:00 Gotzon Martín Euskaltel-Euskadi 15:08:00 Mathieu Burgaudeau TotalEnergies 15:09:00 Simon Guglielmi Arkéa-B&B Hotels 15:10:00 Louis Barré Intermarché-Wanty 15:11:00 Clément Braz Afonso Groupama-FDJ 15:12:00 Jonathan Lastra Cofidis 15:13:00 Ramses Debruyne Alpecin-Deceuninck 15:14:00 Anders Foldager Team Jayco AlUla 15:15:00 José Manuel Díaz Burgos BH 15:16:00 Romain Combaud Team Picnic PostNL 15:17:00 Jordan Labrosse Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 15:18:00 Ben Tulett Visma-Lease a Bike 15:19:00 Nelson Oliveira Movistar Team 15:20:00 Patrick Konrad Lidl-Trek 15:21:00 Maxim Van Gils Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 15:22:00 Markel Beloki EF Education-EasyPost 15:23:00 Kim Heiduk Ineos Grenadiers 15:24:00 Santiago Buitrago Bahrain Victorious 15:25:00 Felix Großschartner UAE Team Emirates-XRG 15:26:00 Anthon Charmig XDS Astana Team 15:27:00 Julian Alaphilippe Tudor Pro Cycling Team 15:28:00 Gianmarco Garofoli Soudal-QuickStep 15:29:00 Iñigo Elosegui Equipo Kern Pharma 15:30:00 Fernando Barceló Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15:31:00 Xabier Isasa Euskaltel-Euskadi 15:32:00 Fabien Grellier TotalEnergies 15:33:00 Mathis Le Berre Arkéa-B&B Hotels 15:34:00 Luca Van Boven Intermarché-Wanty 15:35:00 Romain Grégoire Groupama-FDJ 15:36:00 Sergio Samitier Cofidis 15:37:00 Jimmy Janssens Alpecin-Deceuninck 15:38:00 Davide De Pretto Team Jayco AlUla 15:39:00 Jambaljamts Sainbayar Burgos BH 15:40:00 Robbe Dhondt Team Picnic PostNL 15:41:00 Bruno Armirail Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 15:42:00 Wilco Kelderman Visma-Lease a Bike 15:43:00 Jorge Arcas Movistar Team 15:44:00 Andrea Bagioli Lidl-Trek 15:45:00 Aleksandr Vlasov Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 15:46:00 Archie Ryan EF Education-EasyPost 15:47:00 Omar Fraile Ineos Grenadiers 15:48:00 Mathijs Paasschens Bahrain Victorious 15:49:00 Marc Soler UAE Team Emirates-XRG 15:50:00 Anton Kuzmin XDS Astana Team 15:51:00 Hannes Wilksch Tudor Pro Cycling Team 15:52:00 Louis Vervaeke Soudal-QuickStep 15:53:00 Diego Uriarte Equipo Kern Pharma 15:54:00 Joel Nicolau Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15:55:00 Iker Mintegi Euskaltel-Euskadi 15:56:00 Joris Delbove TotalEnergies 15:57:00 Anthony Delaplace Arkéa-B&B Hotels 15:58:00 Tom Paquot Intermarché-Wanty 15:59:00 Thibaud Gruel Groupama-FDJ 16:00:00 Ion Izagirre Cofidis 16:01:00 Luca Vergallito Alpecin-Deceuninck 16:02:00 Christopher Juul-Jensen Team Jayco AlUla 16:03:00 José Luis Faura Burgos BH 16:04:00 Guillermo Juan Martinez Team Picnic PostNL 16:05:00 Bastien Tronchon Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 16:06:00 Thomas Gloag Visma-Lease a Bike 16:07:00 Enric Mas Movistar Team 16:08:00 Bauke Mollema Lidl-Trek 16:09:00 Florian Lipowitz Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 16:10:00 Samuele Battistella EF Education-EasyPost 16:11:00 Axel Laurance Ineos Grenadiers 16:12:00 Finlay Pickering Bahrain Victorious 16:13:00 Isaac del Toro UAE Team Emirates-XRG 16:14:00 Florian Samuel Kajamini XDS Astana Team 16:15:00 Luc Wirtgen Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16:16:00 Mauri Vansevenant Soudal-QuickStep 16:17:00 Ibon Ruiz Equipo Kern Pharma 16:18:00 Guillermo Thomas Silva Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16:19:00 Ander Ganzabal Euskaltel-Euskadi 16:20:00 Mattéo Vercher TotalEnergies 16:21:00 Martin Tjøtta Arkéa-B&B Hotels 16:22:00 Kamiel Bonneu Intermarché-Wanty 16:23:00 Clément Davy Groupama-FDJ 16:24:00 Anthony Perez Cofidis 16:25:00 Tobias Bayer Alpecin-Deceuninck 16:26:00 Asbjørn Hellemose Team Jayco AlUla 16:27:00 Sinuhé Fernández Burgos BH 16:28:00 Bjorn Koerdt Team Picnic PostNL 16:29:00 Callum Scotson Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 16:30:00 Attila Valter Visma-Lease a Bike 16:31:00 Jon Barrenetxea Movistar Team 16:32:00 Thibau Nys Lidl-Trek 16:33:00 Finn Fisher-Black Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 16:34:00 Jardi van der Lee EF Education-EasyPost 16:35:00 Victor Langellotti Ineos Grenadiers 16:36:00 Jack Haig Bahrain Victorious 16:37:00 João Almeida UAE Team Emirates-XRG 16:38:00 Ide Schelling XDS Astana Team 16:39:00 Jacob Eriksson Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16:40:00 James Knox Soudal-QuickStep 16:41:00 Iván Cobo Equipo Kern Pharma 16:42:00 Tyler Stites Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16:44:00 Txomin Juaristi Euskaltel-Euskadi 16:46:00 Steff Cras TotalEnergies 16:48:00 Thibault Guernalec Arkéa-B&B Hotels 16:50:00 Gerben Kuypers Intermarché-Wanty 16:52:00 Rudy Molard Groupama-FDJ 16:54:00 Alex Aranburu Cofidis 16:56:00 Emiel Verstrynge Alpecin-Deceuninck 16:58:00 Alan Hatherly Team Jayco AlUla 17:00:00 Ander Okamika Burgos BH 17:02:00 Gijs Leemreize Team Picnic PostNL 17:04:00 Victor Lafay Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 17:06:00 Axel Zingle Visma-Lease a Bike 17:08:00 Pablo Castrillo Movistar Team 17:10:00 Mattias Skjelmose Lidl-Trek 17:12:00 Daniel Felipe Martínez Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 17:14:00 Hugh Carthy EF Education-EasyPost 17:16:00 Michael Leonard Ineos Grenadiers 17:18:00 Pello Bilbao Bahrain Victorious 17:20:00 Brandon McNulty UAE Team Emirates-XRG 17:22:00