Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 time trial start times
The Basque Country stage race starts with an 18.7km individual time trial to set the order of the general classification
The 2025 edition of Itzulia Basque Country sets off today with an 18.7km individual time trial circuit from Vitoria-Gasteiz.
The race boasts a punchy startlist. With last year's winner Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) absent, there is a host of strong pretenders to the throne – Ayuso's teammates João Almeida and Brandon McNulty, alongside names such as Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Easypost) will be sure to keep the hilly multi-stage race animated.
The time trial marks the start of a jagged route profile across the six stages of racing, and after finishing third on last year's opening time trial, Mattias Skjelmose enters the time trial as a key contender. Setting off last at 17:22 CEST, Brandon McNulty will also be a major rider to watch, having seized the stage win at the opening time trial of the 2024 Vuelta a España.
Racing begins at 14:15 CEST, with Harold Tejada (XDS Astana Team) and we can expect racing to draw to a close around 17:50 CEST.
|Rider
|Team
|Time (CEST)
|Harold Tejada
|XDS Astana Team
|14:15:00
|Fabian Weiss
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|14:16:00
|Ethan Hayter
|Soudal-QuickStep
|14:17:00
|Haimar Etxeberria
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:18:00
|Julen Arriola Bengoa
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:19:00
|Jon Aberasturi
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14:20:00
|Fabien Doubey
|TotalEnergies
|14:21:00
|Alessandro Verre
|Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:22:00
|Alexander Kamp
|Intermarché-Wanty
|14:23:00
|Brieuc Rolland
|Groupama-FDJ
|14:24:00
|Stefano Oldani
|Cofidis
|14:25:00
|Juri Hollmann
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:26:00
|Mauro Schmid
|Team Jayco AlUla
|14:27:00
|Eric Antonio Fagúndez
|Burgos BH
|14:28:00
|Oscar Onley
|Team Picnic PostNL
|14:29:00
|Léo Bisiaux
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|14:30:00
|Victor Campenaerts
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:31:00
|Michel Hessmann
|Movistar Team
|14:32:00
|Otto Vergaerde
|Lidl-Trek
|14:33:00
|Alexander Hajek
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:34:00
|Ben Healy
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:35:00
|Caleb Ewan
|Ineos Grenadiers
|14:36:00
|Max van der Meulen
|Bahrain Victorious
|14:37:00
|Vegard Stake Laengen
|UAE Team Emirate-XRG
|14:38:00
|Simone Velasco
|XDS Astana Team
|14:39:00
|Yannis Voisard
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|14:40:00
|Maximilian Schachmann
|Soudal-QuickStep
|14:41:00
|Pau Miquel
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:42:00
|Iúri Leitão
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:43:00
|Mikel Bizkarra
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14:44:00
|Jordan Jegat
|TotalEnergies
|14:45:00
|Élie Gesbert
|Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:46:00
|Lorenzo Rota
|Intermarché-Wanty
|14:47:00
|Guillaume Martin
|Groupama-FDJ
|14:48:00
|Jan Maas
|Cofidis
|14:49:00
|Fabio Van den Bossche
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:50:00
|Eddie Dunbar
|Team Jayco AlUla
|14:51:00
|Hugo de la Calle
|Burgos BH
|14:52:00
|Warren Barguil
|Team Picnic PostNL
|14:53:00
|Clément Berthet
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|14:54:00
|Sepp Kuss
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:55:00
|Gregor Mühlberger
|Movistar Team
|14:56:00
|Quinn Simmons
|Lidl-Trek
|14:57:00
|Roger Adriá
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:58:00
|Alex Baudin
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:59:00
|Salvatore Puccio
|Ineos Grenadiers
|15:00:00
|Robert Stannard
|Bahrain Victorious
|15:01:00
|Igor Arrieta
|UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|15:02:00
|Clément Champoussin
|XDS Astana Team
|15:03:00
|Marc Hirschi
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|15:04:00
|Ilan Van Wilder
|Soudal-QuickStep
|15:05:00
|Unai Iribar
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:06:00
|Joan Bou
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:07:00
|Gotzon Martín
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:08:00
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|TotalEnergies
|15:09:00
|Simon Guglielmi
|Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:10:00
|Louis Barré
|Intermarché-Wanty
|15:11:00
|Clément Braz Afonso
|Groupama-FDJ
|15:12:00
|Jonathan Lastra
|Cofidis
|15:13:00
|Ramses Debruyne
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:14:00
|Anders Foldager
|Team Jayco AlUla
|15:15:00
|José Manuel Díaz
|Burgos BH
|15:16:00
|Romain Combaud
|Team Picnic PostNL
|15:17:00
|Jordan Labrosse
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|15:18:00
|Ben Tulett
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:19:00
|Nelson Oliveira
|Movistar Team
|15:20:00
|Patrick Konrad
|Lidl-Trek
|15:21:00
|Maxim Van Gils
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:22:00
|Markel Beloki
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:23:00
|Kim Heiduk
|Ineos Grenadiers
|15:24:00
|Santiago Buitrago
|Bahrain Victorious
|15:25:00
|Felix Großschartner
|UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|15:26:00
|Anthon Charmig
|XDS Astana Team
|15:27:00
|Julian Alaphilippe
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|15:28:00
|Gianmarco Garofoli
|Soudal-QuickStep
|15:29:00
|Iñigo Elosegui
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:30:00
|Fernando Barceló
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:31:00
|Xabier Isasa
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:32:00
|Fabien Grellier
|TotalEnergies
|15:33:00
|Mathis Le Berre
|Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:34:00
|Luca Van Boven
|Intermarché-Wanty
|15:35:00
|Romain Grégoire
|Groupama-FDJ
|15:36:00
|Sergio Samitier
|Cofidis
|15:37:00
|Jimmy Janssens
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:38:00
|Davide De Pretto
|Team Jayco AlUla
|15:39:00
|Jambaljamts Sainbayar
|Burgos BH
|15:40:00
|Robbe Dhondt
|Team Picnic PostNL
|15:41:00
|Bruno Armirail
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|15:42:00
|Wilco Kelderman
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:43:00
|Jorge Arcas
|Movistar Team
|15:44:00
|Andrea Bagioli
|Lidl-Trek
|15:45:00
|Aleksandr Vlasov
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:46:00
|Archie Ryan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:47:00
|Omar Fraile
|Ineos Grenadiers
|15:48:00
|Mathijs Paasschens
|Bahrain Victorious
|15:49:00
|Marc Soler
|UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|15:50:00
|Anton Kuzmin
|XDS Astana Team
|15:51:00
|Hannes Wilksch
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|15:52:00
|Louis Vervaeke
|Soudal-QuickStep
|15:53:00
|Diego Uriarte
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:54:00
|Joel Nicolau
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:55:00
|Iker Mintegi
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:56:00
|Joris Delbove
|TotalEnergies
|15:57:00
|Anthony Delaplace
|Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:58:00
|Tom Paquot
|Intermarché-Wanty
|15:59:00
|Thibaud Gruel
|Groupama-FDJ
|16:00:00
|Ion Izagirre
|Cofidis
|16:01:00
|Luca Vergallito
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16:02:00
|Christopher Juul-Jensen
|Team Jayco AlUla
|16:03:00
|José Luis Faura
|Burgos BH
|16:04:00
|Guillermo Juan Martinez
|Team Picnic PostNL
|16:05:00
|Bastien Tronchon
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|16:06:00
|Thomas Gloag
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|16:07:00
|Enric Mas
|Movistar Team
|16:08:00
|Bauke Mollema
|Lidl-Trek
|16:09:00
|Florian Lipowitz
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:10:00
|Samuele Battistella
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:11:00
|Axel Laurance
|Ineos Grenadiers
|16:12:00
|Finlay Pickering
|Bahrain Victorious
|16:13:00
|Isaac del Toro
|UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|16:14:00
|Florian Samuel Kajamini
|XDS Astana Team
|16:15:00
|Luc Wirtgen
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|16:16:00
|Mauri Vansevenant
|Soudal-QuickStep
|16:17:00
|Ibon Ruiz
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|16:18:00
|Guillermo Thomas Silva
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:19:00
|Ander Ganzabal
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16:20:00
|Mattéo Vercher
|TotalEnergies
|16:21:00
|Martin Tjøtta
|Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|16:22:00
|Kamiel Bonneu
|Intermarché-Wanty
|16:23:00
|Clément Davy
|Groupama-FDJ
|16:24:00
|Anthony Perez
|Cofidis
|16:25:00
|Tobias Bayer
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16:26:00
|Asbjørn Hellemose
|Team Jayco AlUla
|16:27:00
|Sinuhé Fernández
|Burgos BH
|16:28:00
|Bjorn Koerdt
|Team Picnic PostNL
|16:29:00
|Callum Scotson
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|16:30:00
|Attila Valter
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|16:31:00
|Jon Barrenetxea
|Movistar Team
|16:32:00
|Thibau Nys
|Lidl-Trek
|16:33:00
|Finn Fisher-Black
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:34:00
|Jardi van der Lee
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:35:00
|Victor Langellotti
|Ineos Grenadiers
|16:36:00
|Jack Haig
|Bahrain Victorious
|16:37:00
|João Almeida
|UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|16:38:00
|Ide Schelling
|XDS Astana Team
|16:39:00
|Jacob Eriksson
|Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|16:40:00
|James Knox
|Soudal-QuickStep
|16:41:00
|Iván Cobo
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|16:42:00
|Tyler Stites
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:44:00
|Txomin Juaristi
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16:46:00
|Steff Cras
|TotalEnergies
|16:48:00
|Thibault Guernalec
|Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|16:50:00
|Gerben Kuypers
|Intermarché-Wanty
|16:52:00
|Rudy Molard
|Groupama-FDJ
|16:54:00
|Alex Aranburu
|Cofidis
|16:56:00
|Emiel Verstrynge
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16:58:00
|Alan Hatherly
|Team Jayco AlUla
|17:00:00
|Ander Okamika
|Burgos BH
|17:02:00
|Gijs Leemreize
|Team Picnic PostNL
|17:04:00
|Victor Lafay
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|17:06:00
|Axel Zingle
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|17:08:00
|Pablo Castrillo
|Movistar Team
|17:10:00
|Mattias Skjelmose
|Lidl-Trek
|17:12:00
|Daniel Felipe Martínez
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:14:00
|Hugh Carthy
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:16:00
|Michael Leonard
|Ineos Grenadiers
|17:18:00
|Pello Bilbao
|Bahrain Victorious
|17:20:00
|Brandon McNulty
|UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|17:22:00
