Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 time trial start times

By published

The Basque Country stage race starts with an 18.7km individual time trial to set the order of the general classification

Team UAE&#039;s Brandon McNulty competes in the stage 1 of La Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 12 km time-trial race from Lisbon to Oeiras, on August 17, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) will set off as last rider in today's ITT (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 edition of Itzulia Basque Country sets off today with an 18.7km individual time trial circuit from Vitoria-Gasteiz.

The race boasts a punchy startlist. With last year's winner Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) absent, there is a host of strong pretenders to the throne – Ayuso's teammates João Almeida and Brandon McNulty, alongside names such as Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Easypost) will be sure to keep the hilly multi-stage race animated.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RiderTeamTime (CEST)
Harold TejadaXDS Astana Team14:15:00
Fabian WeissTudor Pro Cycling Team14:16:00
Ethan HayterSoudal-QuickStep14:17:00
Haimar EtxeberriaEquipo Kern Pharma14:18:00
Julen Arriola BengoaCaja Rural-Seguros RGA14:19:00
Jon AberasturiEuskaltel-Euskadi14:20:00
Fabien DoubeyTotalEnergies14:21:00
Alessandro VerreArkéa-B&B Hotels14:22:00
Alexander KampIntermarché-Wanty14:23:00
Brieuc RollandGroupama-FDJ14:24:00
Stefano OldaniCofidis14:25:00
Juri HollmannAlpecin-Deceuninck14:26:00
Mauro SchmidTeam Jayco AlUla14:27:00
Eric Antonio FagúndezBurgos BH14:28:00
Oscar OnleyTeam Picnic PostNL14:29:00
Léo BisiauxDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team14:30:00
Victor CampenaertsVisma-Lease a Bike14:31:00
Michel HessmannMovistar Team14:32:00
Otto VergaerdeLidl-Trek14:33:00
Alexander HajekRed Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe14:34:00
Ben HealyEF Education-EasyPost14:35:00
Caleb EwanIneos Grenadiers14:36:00
Max van der MeulenBahrain Victorious14:37:00
Vegard Stake LaengenUAE Team Emirate-XRG14:38:00
Simone VelascoXDS Astana Team14:39:00
Yannis VoisardTudor Pro Cycling Team14:40:00
Maximilian SchachmannSoudal-QuickStep14:41:00
Pau MiquelEquipo Kern Pharma14:42:00
Iúri LeitãoCaja Rural-Seguros RGA14:43:00
Mikel BizkarraEuskaltel-Euskadi14:44:00
Jordan JegatTotalEnergies14:45:00
Élie GesbertArkéa-B&B Hotels14:46:00
Lorenzo RotaIntermarché-Wanty14:47:00
Guillaume MartinGroupama-FDJ14:48:00
Jan MaasCofidis14:49:00
Fabio Van den BosscheAlpecin-Deceuninck14:50:00
Eddie DunbarTeam Jayco AlUla14:51:00
Hugo de la CalleBurgos BH14:52:00
Warren BarguilTeam Picnic PostNL14:53:00
Clément BerthetDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team14:54:00
Sepp KussVisma-Lease a Bike14:55:00
Gregor MühlbergerMovistar Team14:56:00
Quinn SimmonsLidl-Trek14:57:00
Roger AdriáRed Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe14:58:00
Alex BaudinEF Education-EasyPost14:59:00
Salvatore PuccioIneos Grenadiers15:00:00
Robert StannardBahrain Victorious15:01:00
Igor ArrietaUAE Team Emirates-XRG15:02:00
Clément ChampoussinXDS Astana Team15:03:00
Marc HirschiTudor Pro Cycling Team15:04:00
Ilan Van WilderSoudal-QuickStep15:05:00
Unai IribarEquipo Kern Pharma15:06:00
Joan BouCaja Rural-Seguros RGA15:07:00
Gotzon MartínEuskaltel-Euskadi15:08:00
Mathieu BurgaudeauTotalEnergies15:09:00
Simon GuglielmiArkéa-B&B Hotels15:10:00
Louis BarréIntermarché-Wanty15:11:00
Clément Braz AfonsoGroupama-FDJ15:12:00
Jonathan LastraCofidis15:13:00
Ramses DebruyneAlpecin-Deceuninck15:14:00
Anders FoldagerTeam Jayco AlUla15:15:00
José Manuel DíazBurgos BH15:16:00
Romain CombaudTeam Picnic PostNL15:17:00
Jordan LabrosseDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team15:18:00
Ben TulettVisma-Lease a Bike15:19:00
Nelson OliveiraMovistar Team15:20:00
Patrick KonradLidl-Trek15:21:00
Maxim Van GilsRed Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe15:22:00
Markel BelokiEF Education-EasyPost15:23:00
Kim HeidukIneos Grenadiers15:24:00
Santiago BuitragoBahrain Victorious15:25:00
Felix GroßschartnerUAE Team Emirates-XRG15:26:00
Anthon CharmigXDS Astana Team15:27:00
Julian AlaphilippeTudor Pro Cycling Team15:28:00
Gianmarco GarofoliSoudal-QuickStep15:29:00
Iñigo EloseguiEquipo Kern Pharma15:30:00
Fernando BarcelóCaja Rural-Seguros RGA15:31:00
Xabier IsasaEuskaltel-Euskadi15:32:00
Fabien GrellierTotalEnergies15:33:00
Mathis Le BerreArkéa-B&B Hotels15:34:00
Luca Van BovenIntermarché-Wanty15:35:00
Romain GrégoireGroupama-FDJ15:36:00
Sergio SamitierCofidis15:37:00
Jimmy JanssensAlpecin-Deceuninck15:38:00
Davide De PrettoTeam Jayco AlUla15:39:00
Jambaljamts SainbayarBurgos BH15:40:00
Robbe DhondtTeam Picnic PostNL15:41:00
Bruno ArmirailDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team15:42:00
Wilco KeldermanVisma-Lease a Bike15:43:00
Jorge ArcasMovistar Team15:44:00
Andrea BagioliLidl-Trek15:45:00
Aleksandr VlasovRed Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe15:46:00
Archie RyanEF Education-EasyPost15:47:00
Omar FraileIneos Grenadiers15:48:00
Mathijs PaasschensBahrain Victorious15:49:00
Marc SolerUAE Team Emirates-XRG15:50:00
Anton KuzminXDS Astana Team15:51:00
Hannes WilkschTudor Pro Cycling Team15:52:00
Louis VervaekeSoudal-QuickStep15:53:00
Diego UriarteEquipo Kern Pharma15:54:00
Joel NicolauCaja Rural-Seguros RGA15:55:00
Iker MintegiEuskaltel-Euskadi15:56:00
Joris DelboveTotalEnergies15:57:00
Anthony DelaplaceArkéa-B&B Hotels15:58:00
Tom PaquotIntermarché-Wanty15:59:00
Thibaud GruelGroupama-FDJ16:00:00
Ion IzagirreCofidis16:01:00
Luca VergallitoAlpecin-Deceuninck16:02:00
Christopher Juul-JensenTeam Jayco AlUla16:03:00
José Luis FauraBurgos BH16:04:00
Guillermo Juan MartinezTeam Picnic PostNL16:05:00
Bastien TronchonDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team16:06:00
Thomas GloagVisma-Lease a Bike16:07:00
Enric MasMovistar Team16:08:00
Bauke MollemaLidl-Trek16:09:00
Florian LipowitzRed Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe16:10:00
Samuele BattistellaEF Education-EasyPost16:11:00
Axel LauranceIneos Grenadiers16:12:00
Finlay PickeringBahrain Victorious16:13:00
Isaac del ToroUAE Team Emirates-XRG16:14:00
Florian Samuel KajaminiXDS Astana Team16:15:00
Luc WirtgenTudor Pro Cycling Team16:16:00
Mauri VansevenantSoudal-QuickStep16:17:00
Ibon RuizEquipo Kern Pharma16:18:00
Guillermo Thomas SilvaCaja Rural-Seguros RGA16:19:00
Ander GanzabalEuskaltel-Euskadi16:20:00
Mattéo VercherTotalEnergies16:21:00
Martin TjøttaArkéa-B&B Hotels16:22:00
Kamiel BonneuIntermarché-Wanty16:23:00
Clément DavyGroupama-FDJ16:24:00
Anthony PerezCofidis16:25:00
Tobias BayerAlpecin-Deceuninck16:26:00
Asbjørn HellemoseTeam Jayco AlUla16:27:00
Sinuhé FernándezBurgos BH16:28:00
Bjorn KoerdtTeam Picnic PostNL16:29:00
Callum ScotsonDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team16:30:00
Attila ValterVisma-Lease a Bike16:31:00
Jon BarrenetxeaMovistar Team16:32:00
Thibau NysLidl-Trek16:33:00
Finn Fisher-BlackRed Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe16:34:00
Jardi van der LeeEF Education-EasyPost16:35:00
Victor LangellottiIneos Grenadiers16:36:00
Jack HaigBahrain Victorious16:37:00
João AlmeidaUAE Team Emirates-XRG16:38:00
Ide SchellingXDS Astana Team16:39:00
Jacob ErikssonTudor Pro Cycling Team16:40:00
James KnoxSoudal-QuickStep16:41:00
Iván CoboEquipo Kern Pharma16:42:00
Tyler StitesCaja Rural-Seguros RGA16:44:00
Txomin JuaristiEuskaltel-Euskadi16:46:00
Steff CrasTotalEnergies16:48:00
Thibault GuernalecArkéa-B&B Hotels16:50:00
Gerben KuypersIntermarché-Wanty16:52:00
Rudy MolardGroupama-FDJ16:54:00
Alex AranburuCofidis16:56:00
Emiel VerstryngeAlpecin-Deceuninck16:58:00
Alan HatherlyTeam Jayco AlUla17:00:00
Ander OkamikaBurgos BH17:02:00
Gijs LeemreizeTeam Picnic PostNL17:04:00
Victor LafayDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team17:06:00
Axel ZingleVisma-Lease a Bike17:08:00
Pablo CastrilloMovistar Team17:10:00
Mattias SkjelmoseLidl-Trek17:12:00
Daniel Felipe MartínezRed Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe17:14:00
Hugh CarthyEF Education-EasyPost17:16:00
Michael LeonardIneos Grenadiers17:18:00
Pello BilbaoBahrain Victorious17:20:00
Brandon McNultyUAE Team Emirates-XRG17:22:00
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 06: (L-R) Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete during the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on April 06, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

'I was really sick for three days' – Pre-race illness not an excuse for Mathieu van der Poel in defeat to Pogačar at Tour of Flanders
Vekta dashboard

New AI coaching app wants to work with coaches, not replace them
OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 06: (L-R) Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete during the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on April 06, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

'I was really sick for three days' – Pre-race illness not an excuse for Mathieu van der Poel in defeat to Pogačar at Tour of Flanders
See more latest
Most Popular
OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 06: (L-R) Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete during the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on April 06, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
'I was really sick for three days' – Pre-race illness not an excuse for Mathieu van der Poel in defeat to Pogačar at Tour of Flanders
Vekta dashboard
New AI coaching app wants to work with coaches, not replace them
Lotte Kopecky celebrates winning the Tour of Flanders 2025
'That’s what dreams are made of' – Dominant and composed Lotte Kopecky finally gets her rainbow Tour of Flanders victory
Samara Maxwell (Decathlon Ford) claims elite XCO World Cup victory on her debut at the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series 2025 brazil opening round
Samara Maxwell makes history for New Zealand with cross-country win on elite debut at UCI Mountain Bike World Series
The riders decided there would be a five rider podium in the men&#039;s elite XCO race at the first round of the 2025 Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series
‘That’s our podium, that’s our decision’ – Fourth and fifth placed Forster and Schurter crash men’s reduced podium at Mountain Bike World Series opener
WEVELGEM, BELGIUM - MARCH 30 : pictured during 87th edition of the UCI World Tour Gent - Wevelgem in Flanders Fields cycling race for Men Elite with start in Ieper and finish in Wevelgem after 250 km on March 30, 2025 in Wevelgem, Belgium, 30/03/2025 ( Motordriver Guy De Vuyst - Photo by Nico Vereecken / PhotoNews
John Degenkolb fractures collarbone, elbow and wrist in Tour of Flanders crash
Ferrand-Prévot during the Tour of Flanders, with the larger Gravaa hub visible on her front wheel
How Pauline Ferrand-Prévot utilised an adjustable tyre pressure system to help claim second place at Tour of Flanders
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 06 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ prior to the 22nd Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2025 Womens Elite a 1689km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on April 06 2025 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini suffers concussion in Tour of Flanders crash
OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 06 : pictured during the 22th edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen for Women Elite, an UCI Womenâ€™s World Tour cycling race organized by Flanders Classics with start and finish in Oudenaarde after 168,8 km on April 6, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium, 06/04/2025 ( Photo by Gregory Van Gansen / Photonews
'People were not riding' – Movistar emerge as top aggressors in Tour of Flanders, rewarded with Lippert podium
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 06 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike competes during the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2025 Mens Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 06 2025 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
'Completely empty, we weren't strong enough' – No regrets for Van Aert and Jorgenson as they miss podium and fade behind superior Pogačar at Tour of Flanders