Itzulia Basque Country 2025 start list
João Almeida leads UAE Team Emirates' defense in absence of Juan Ayuso
Data powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How Tadej Pogačar racing the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix changes everything
Respect and commitment - Orbea produces custom-painted MyO bikes to celebrate Team Lotto’s 40th anniversary