How to watch Itzulia Women 2025 – Live streams, TV information

Demi Vollering topped the podium at the 2024 Itzulia Women, a three-day Women's WorldTour stage race in the Basque Country

Watch Itzulia Women from May 16 to May 18, the three-day Women's WorldTour race taking place in the Basque Country to continue the 2025 top-level racing season. Get all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Itzulia Women: Key information ► Date: May 16-18 ► Location: Spain ► Category: UCI Women's WorldTour ► TV & Streaming: Discovery (UK) ► Free stream: EITB (Spain) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

All 15 Women's WorldTour teams will be heading to the Basque Country to take on the race this year, even if the start list has yet to be finalised.

Recent editions of the race have seen Demi Vollering, Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez), Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto), Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime), and Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) finish on the final podium, so there should be a host of big names lining up this year.

The riders will take on 377km of hilly roads from Zumarraga to Donostia over the three days of racing, with chances for puncheurs and sprinters coming throughout the race.

The race will be available on several platforms across the world, with live streaming options as well. Read on for all the details on how to watch Itzulia Women online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Itzulia Women in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Itzulia Women through Discovery+.

The race is not on TNT Sports on TV but all three stages are streaming live on Discovery+ online. Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

Can I watch Itzulia Women in the USA or Canada?

Itzulia Women won't be aired in the USA on any of the country's main live cycling streaming options – Max, Peacock, or FloBikes.

Itzulia Women won't be aired in Canada this year, either, with FloBikes not holding the rights to the race.

Can I watch Itzulia Women in Australia?

Itzulia Women will sadly not be available for live streaming in Australia as neither SBS nor Staylive hold the rights to the race.

Can I watch Itzulia Women for free?

Local Basque broadcaster EITB will be airing Itzulia Women for free on their live streaming platform. The coverage will be geo-locked, however, with streams only available to local viewers.

How to watch Itzulia Women from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country during Itzulia Women? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.