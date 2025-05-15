How to watch Itzulia Women 2025 – Live streams, TV information
All the broadcast information for the three-day Women's WorldTour stage race, running May 16-18
Watch Itzulia Women from May 16 to May 18, the three-day Women's WorldTour race taking place in the Basque Country to continue the 2025 top-level racing season. Get all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.
► Date: May 16-18
► Location: Spain
► Category: UCI Women's WorldTour
► TV & Streaming: Discovery (UK)
► Free stream: EITB (Spain)
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
All 15 Women's WorldTour teams will be heading to the Basque Country to take on the race this year, even if the start list has yet to be finalised.
Recent editions of the race have seen Demi Vollering, Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez), Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto), Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime), and Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) finish on the final podium, so there should be a host of big names lining up this year.
The riders will take on 377km of hilly roads from Zumarraga to Donostia over the three days of racing, with chances for puncheurs and sprinters coming throughout the race.
The race will be available on several platforms across the world, with live streaming options as well. Read on for all the details on how to watch Itzulia Women online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch Itzulia Women in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Itzulia Women through Discovery+.
The race is not on TNT Sports on TV but all three stages are streaming live on Discovery+ online. Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.
Can I watch Itzulia Women in the USA or Canada?
Itzulia Women won't be aired in the USA on any of the country's main live cycling streaming options – Max, Peacock, or FloBikes.
Itzulia Women won't be aired in Canada this year, either, with FloBikes not holding the rights to the race.
Can I watch Itzulia Women in Australia?
Itzulia Women will sadly not be available for live streaming in Australia as neither SBS nor Staylive hold the rights to the race.
Can I watch Itzulia Women for free?
Local Basque broadcaster EITB will be airing Itzulia Women for free on their live streaming platform. The coverage will be geo-locked, however, with streams only available to local viewers.
How to watch Itzulia Women from anywhere
Travelling outside your home country during Itzulia Women? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.
A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.
There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
