Recommended reading

How to watch Itzulia Women 2025 – Live streams, TV information

By published

All the broadcast information for the three-day Women's WorldTour stage race, running May 16-18

SAN SEBASTIAN SPAIN MAY 12 LR Mischa Bredewold of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime on second place race winner Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime Yellow Leader Jersey with the Txapela hat Trophy and Juliette Labous of France and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 3rd Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 3 a 1149km stage from San Sebastian to San Sebastian UCIWWT on May 12 2024 in San Sebastian Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Demi Vollering topped the podium at the 2024 Itzulia Women, a three-day Women's WorldTour stage race in the Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Itzulia Women from May 16 to May 18, the three-day Women's WorldTour race taking place in the Basque Country to continue the 2025 top-level racing season. Get all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world. 

Itzulia Women: Key information

► Date: May 16-18

Location: Spain

► Category: UCI Women's WorldTour

TV & Streaming: Discovery (UK)

Free stream: EITB (Spain)

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.