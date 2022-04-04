Roglic final rider down start ramp on stage 1 of Itzulia Basque Country
By Laura Weislo published
Time trial start times for the WorldTour stage race
Defending champion Primoz Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) will be the last rider to set off in the race against the clock that opens up the racing at the Itzulia Basque Country WorldTour stage race on Monday.
The Slovenian heads off for the 7.51-kilometre individual time trial in Hondarribia at 5:20 p.m. local time as he seeks to defend his overall victory in 2021.
The 2022 Itzulia Basque Country has less time trialing than last year, when stage 1 was a 13.9-kilometre test, and much less than when Primoz Roglič first won the race in 2018 when the stage 4 time trial was 19.4 kilometres long.
He will have last year's runner-up Jonas Vingegaard as a teammate again in the Basque race but will not have to contend with Tadej Pogačar, who was third overall in 2021, as the Tour de France champion has elected to race the Tour of Flanders and Ardennes Classics.
“We will be at the start with a strong team, but that will be no different for our opponents”, Jumbo-Visma sports director Marc Reef said. “This race is one of our spring goals and important for the team. Primoz has already won here twice. Itzulia Basque Country suits him well and he likes to race here.
“Jonas will also get the chance to go for the win. They can make each other stronger. Last year the men finished first and second, but it’s not easy to pull this off again. Our main goal is to go for the win.”
Daniel Mendez (Equipo Kern Pharma) will be the first rider down the ramp at 2:26 p.m.
Follow Cyclingnews for full race coverage of the Itzulia Basque Country.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:26:00
|2
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14:27:00
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|14:28:00
|4
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|14:29:00
|5
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|14:30:00
|6
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|14:31:00
|7
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:32:00
|8
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|14:33:00
|9
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:34:00
|10
|Alan Jousseaume (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:35:00
|11
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|14:36:00
|12
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|14:37:00
|13
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:38:00
|14
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:39:00
|15
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:40:00
|16
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|14:41:00
|17
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|14:42:00
|18
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:43:00
|19
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|14:44:00
|20
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:45:00
|21
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:46:00
|22
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14:47:00
|23
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|14:48:00
|24
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|14:49:00
|25
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|14:50:00
|26
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:51:00
|27
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|14:52:00
|28
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:53:00
|29
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|14:54:00
|30
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:55:00
|31
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:56:00
|32
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco
|14:57:00
|33
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:58:00
|34
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|14:59:00
|35
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:00:00
|36
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15:01:00
|37
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:02:00
|38
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:03:00
|39
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15:04:00
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|15:05:00
|41
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15:06:00
|42
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|15:07:00
|43
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:08:00
|44
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:09:00
|45
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:10:00
|46
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15:11:00
|47
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|15:12:00
|48
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:13:00
|49
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:14:00
|50
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:15:00
|51
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:16:00
|52
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|15:17:00
|53
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:18:00
|54
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|15:19:00
|55
|Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) BikeExchange-Jayco
|15:20:00
|56
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:21:00
|57
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|15:22:00
|58
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:23:00
|59
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:24:00
|60
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:25:00
|61
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:26:00
|62
|George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|15:27:00
|63
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|15:28:00
|64
|Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15:29:00
|65
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:30:00
|66
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:31:00
|67
|Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:32:00
|68
|Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:33:00
|69
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:34:00
|70
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|15:35:00
|71
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15:36:00
|72
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:37:00
|73
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:38:00
|74
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:39:00
|75
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|15:40:00
|76
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:41:00
|77
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15:42:00
|78
|Tanel Kangert (Est) BikeExchange-Jayco
|15:43:00
|79
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:44:00
|80
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|15:45:00
|81
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:46:00
|82
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:47:00
|83
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:48:00
|84
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:49:00
|85
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|15:50:00
|86
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|15:51:00
|87
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|15:52:00
|88
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:53:00
|89
|James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:54:00
|90
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:55:00
|91
|Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:56:00
|92
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|15:57:00
|93
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|15:58:00
|94
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:59:00
|95
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:00:00
|96
|Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|16:01:00
|97
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:02:00
|98
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
|16:03:00
|99
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:04:00
|100
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|16:05:00
|101
|Jack Bauer (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|16:06:00
|102
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:07:00
|103
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|16:08:00
|104
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:09:00
|105
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:10:00
|106
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:11:00
|107
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:12:00
|108
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:13:00
|109
|Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|16:14:00
|110
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|16:15:00
|111
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:16:00
|112
|Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:17:00
|113
|Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|16:18:00
|114
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16:19:00
|115
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|16:20:00
|116
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|16:21:00
|117
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:22:00
|118
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:23:00
|119
|Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|16:24:00
|120
|Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:25:00
|121
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|16:26:00
|122
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:27:00
|123
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|16:28:00
|124
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|16:29:00
|125
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:30:00
|126
|André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
|16:31:00
|127
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:32:00
|128
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|16:33:00
|129
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:34:00
|130
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:35:00
|131
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:36:00
|132
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|16:37:00
|133
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|16:38:00
|134
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:39:00
|135
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:40:00
|136
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|16:41:00
|137
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16:42:00
|138
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16:44:00
|139
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|16:46:00
|140
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:48:00
|141
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:50:00
|142
|Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroen Team
|16:52:00
|143
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:54:00
|144
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|16:56:00
|145
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:58:00
|146
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|17:00:00
|147
|Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|17:02:00
|148
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:04:00
|149
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|17:06:00
|150
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|17:08:00
|151
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:10:00
|152
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:12:00
|153
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17:14:00
|154
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17:16:00
|155
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|17:18:00
|156
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|17:20:00
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
