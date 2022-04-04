Roglic final rider down start ramp on stage 1 of Itzulia Basque Country

By published

Time trial start times for the WorldTour stage race

Primoz Roglic has won the Tour of the Basque Country twice
Primoz Roglic has won the Tour of the Basque Country twice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion Primoz Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) will be the last rider to set off in the race against the clock that opens up the racing at the Itzulia Basque Country WorldTour stage race on Monday.

The Slovenian heads off for the 7.51-kilometre individual time trial in Hondarribia at 5:20 p.m. local time as he seeks to defend his overall victory in 2021.

The 2022 Itzulia Basque Country has less time trialing than last year, when stage 1 was a 13.9-kilometre test, and much less than when Primoz Roglič first won the race in 2018 when the stage 4 time trial was 19.4 kilometres long.

He will have last year's runner-up Jonas Vingegaard as a teammate again in the Basque race but will not have to contend with Tadej Pogačar, who was third overall in 2021, as the Tour de France champion has elected to race the Tour of Flanders and Ardennes Classics.

“We will be at the start with a strong team, but that will be no different for our opponents”, Jumbo-Visma sports director Marc Reef said. “This race is one of our spring goals and important for the team. Primoz has already won here twice. Itzulia Basque Country suits him well and he likes to race here.

“Jonas will also get the chance to go for the win. They can make each other stronger. Last year the men finished first and second, but it’s not easy to pull this off again. Our main goal is to go for the win.”

Daniel Mendez (Equipo Kern Pharma) will be the first rider down the ramp at 2:26 p.m. 

Follow Cyclingnews for full race coverage of the Itzulia Basque Country.

Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 14:26:00
2Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14:27:00
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 14:28:00
4Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 14:29:00
5Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 14:30:00
6Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 14:31:00
7Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:32:00
8Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 14:33:00
9Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:34:00
10Alan Jousseaume (Fra) TotalEnergies 14:35:00
11Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 14:36:00
12Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 14:37:00
13Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 14:38:00
14Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 14:39:00
15Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:40:00
16Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 14:41:00
17Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 14:42:00
18Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:43:00
19Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 14:44:00
20Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 14:45:00
21Héctor Carretero (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 14:46:00
22Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14:47:00
23Simon Pellaud (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 14:48:00
24Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 14:49:00
25Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 14:50:00
26Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 14:51:00
27Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 14:52:00
28Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:53:00
29Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 14:54:00
30Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:55:00
31Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies 14:56:00
32Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco 14:57:00
33Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:58:00
34Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 14:59:00
35Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:00:00
36Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 15:01:00
37James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:02:00
38Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:03:00
39Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15:04:00
40Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 15:05:00
41Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15:06:00
42Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 15:07:00
43Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 15:08:00
44Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 15:09:00
45Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15:10:00
46Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15:11:00
47Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 15:12:00
48Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:13:00
49Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 15:14:00
50Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team 15:15:00
51Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15:16:00
52Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 15:17:00
53Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:18:00
54Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 15:19:00
55Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) BikeExchange-Jayco 15:20:00
56Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:21:00
57Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 15:22:00
58Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:23:00
59Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 15:24:00
60Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:25:00
61Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:26:00
62George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 15:27:00
63Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 15:28:00
64Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15:29:00
65Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:30:00
66Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost 15:31:00
67Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 15:32:00
68Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15:33:00
69Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:34:00
70Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 15:35:00
71Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 15:36:00
72Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 15:37:00
73Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 15:38:00
74Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15:39:00
75Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM 15:40:00
76Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:41:00
77Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 15:42:00
78Tanel Kangert (Est) BikeExchange-Jayco 15:43:00
79Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:44:00
80Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 15:45:00
81Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:46:00
82Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Movistar Team 15:47:00
83Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:48:00
84Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:49:00
85Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 15:50:00
86Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15:51:00
87Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 15:52:00
88Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:53:00
89James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 15:54:00
90Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 15:55:00
91Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15:56:00
92Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15:57:00
93Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 15:58:00
94Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:59:00
95James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 16:00:00
96Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 16:01:00
97Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16:02:00
98Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 16:03:00
99Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:04:00
100Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 16:05:00
101Jack Bauer (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 16:06:00
102Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:07:00
103Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 16:08:00
104Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 16:09:00
105Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 16:10:00
106Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 16:11:00
107Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:12:00
108Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16:13:00
109Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 16:14:00
110Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 16:15:00
111Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16:16:00
112Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost 16:17:00
113Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 16:18:00
114Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16:19:00
115Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16:20:00
116Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 16:21:00
117David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:22:00
118Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 16:23:00
119Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 16:24:00
120Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16:25:00
121Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 16:26:00
122Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:27:00
123Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 16:28:00
124Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 16:29:00
125Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:30:00
126André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis 16:31:00
127Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 16:32:00
128Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 16:33:00
129Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 16:34:00
130Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:35:00
131Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16:36:00
132Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 16:37:00
133Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 16:38:00
134Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16:39:00
135Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 16:40:00
136Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 16:41:00
137Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16:42:00
138Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 16:44:00
139Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 16:46:00
140Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:48:00
141Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 16:50:00
142Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroen Team 16:52:00
143Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16:54:00
144Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 16:56:00
145Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:58:00
146Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 17:00:00
147Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 17:02:00
148Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 17:04:00
149Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 17:06:00
150Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 17:08:00
151Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 17:10:00
152Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 17:12:00
153Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 17:14:00
154Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17:16:00
155Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 17:18:00
156Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 17:20:00

Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.