Roglic final rider down start ramp on stage 1 of Itzulia Basque Country

Defending champion Primoz Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) will be the last rider to set off in the race against the clock that opens up the racing at the Itzulia Basque Country WorldTour stage race on Monday.

The Slovenian heads off for the 7.51-kilometre individual time trial in Hondarribia at 5:20 p.m. local time as he seeks to defend his overall victory in 2021.

The 2022 Itzulia Basque Country has less time trialing than last year, when stage 1 was a 13.9-kilometre test, and much less than when Primoz Roglič first won the race in 2018 when the stage 4 time trial was 19.4 kilometres long.

He will have last year's runner-up Jonas Vingegaard as a teammate again in the Basque race but will not have to contend with Tadej Pogačar, who was third overall in 2021, as the Tour de France champion has elected to race the Tour of Flanders and Ardennes Classics.

“We will be at the start with a strong team, but that will be no different for our opponents”, Jumbo-Visma sports director Marc Reef said. “This race is one of our spring goals and important for the team. Primoz has already won here twice. Itzulia Basque Country suits him well and he likes to race here.

“Jonas will also get the chance to go for the win. They can make each other stronger. Last year the men finished first and second, but it’s not easy to pull this off again. Our main goal is to go for the win.”

Daniel Mendez (Equipo Kern Pharma) will be the first rider down the ramp at 2:26 p.m.

Follow Cyclingnews for full race coverage of the Itzulia Basque Country.