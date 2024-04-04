CPA reacts to Itzulia crash, suggests TV cameras turn away from riders on the ground

By Jackie Tyson
'Riders have reached out to me asking if we can make this a rule' says Hansen

LEGUTIO SPAIN APRIL 04 Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team Lidl Trek and a general view of the peloton waiting at Olaeta 582m after the neutralisation of the race due to a multiple crash during the 63rd Itzulia Basque Country 2024 Stage 4 a 1575km stage from Etxarri Aranatz to Legutio 550m Race neutralised due to a multiple riders crash and dropouts The breakaway will dispute the victory UCIWT on April 04 2024 in Etxarri Legutio Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
View of the peloton waiting at Olaeta after the neutralisation stage 4 at Itzulia Basque Country due to a large crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Just one hour after the shocking crash on stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country, which sent race favourites to hospital, cancelled a climb and neutralised the finale, Adam Hansen, president of the Cyclistes Professionnels Associés (CPA), took to social media to express resentment of photos and video being shared by media of the crash and riders laying on the ground.

Grand Tour champions Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was leading the overall, were part of a large group of riders who were involved in a high-speed crash as the peloton chased a six-rider breakaway during the fourth day of racing at Itzulia Basque Country. 

