CPA reacts to Itzulia crash, suggests TV cameras turn away from riders on the ground

View of the peloton waiting at Olaeta after the neutralisation stage 4 at Itzulia Basque Country due to a large crash

Just one hour after the shocking crash on stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country, which sent race favourites to hospital, cancelled a climb and neutralised the finale, Adam Hansen, president of the Cyclistes Professionnels Associés (CPA), took to social media to express resentment of photos and video being shared by media of the crash and riders laying on the ground.

Grand Tour champions Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was leading the overall, were part of a large group of riders who were involved in a high-speed crash as the peloton chased a six-rider breakaway during the fourth day of racing at Itzulia Basque Country.

"Out of respect for riders that have fallen in a crash and their families at home. The CPA does not support TV coverage to continue to film them while they are down," Hansen posted to twitter.com.

"Riders have reached out to me asking if we can make this a rule and we support that. Please be mindful."

The crash occurred at the front of the peloton on a wide right-hand corner as the riders appeared to gain speed on a long descent after the climb of Oleata.

From a dozen riders who went down across an area with dirt and concrete ditches, several were transported by ambulance or team cars to hospital, including Vingegaard, Evenepoel, Roglič, Natnael Tesfatsion (Lidl-Trek) and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates). Sean Quinn of EF Education-EasyPost was also forced to abandon.

Images were shown on broadcasts and via social media of Vingegaard lying on his left side in the wooded area next to the road and only showing slight movements. He was then placed on a stretcher and his body stabilised for an ambulance transfer. Evenepoel was shown holding his right arm, while Roglič limped to a team car.

Many of the overhead shots from Eurosport broadcast cameras showed three riders laying in an awkward stone ditch and assistance still be rendered as team cars and support personnel began to arrive.

These images were repeated on the broadcast and were re-posted to various social media channels. Ambulances in the caravan were used to treat the injured riders and organisers neutralised the race to secure other safety vehicles for the end of the stage, contested by the breakaway of six for the final 20km and ultimately won by Louis Meintjes (Intermaché-Wanty).

Cycling fans chimed in on twitter.com to call the coverage of the post-crash chaos "deplorable", "clickbait" and "unnecessary".

Martijn Arensman, a parent of pro cyclist Thymen Arensman who crashed during stage 6 of the Vuelta a España last year, had a different perspective to share to support pictures from crashes which could ease concerns for family members.

"I don't agree, how disgraceful it seems for you. When my son crashed last year for us it was better and less stressful to see and view the situation than nothing at all. In Thymen's case, the impact was mild but the view was the same on a stretcher and breathing support."

John Latimer, a former reporter from LDNews, noted: "Video of seriously injured riders suffering is gratuitous. But learning what riders are injured and what riders are getting back on their bikes is worthy information. I think a balance can be struck."