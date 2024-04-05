Primoz Roglic left without fractures after horrific crash, Vingegaard update reveals collapsed lung

By James Moultrie
published

Updates on both the Slovenian and Dane after high-speed incident takes multiple riders out of Itzulia Basque Country

Primoz Roglic led Itzulia Basque Country 2024 until crashing out on stage 4
Primoz Roglic led Itzulia Basque Country 2024 until crashing out on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bora-hansgrohe have said that Primoz Roglič has been lucky enough to escape Thursday's mass crash in Itzulia Basque Country without any fractures after the race leader was one of several riders to fall and abandon.

The Slovenian was seen limping away from the scene as those more seriously injured received further medical attention and gave a thumbs up and wave to the camera as he was taken away from the race in a team car.

“Examinations undertaken at the hospital have shown that Primož Roglič has not sustained any fractures as a result of his fall on today's stage of Itzulia Basque Country,” read a social media post from Bora-Hansgrohe. “We also wish all the other riders involved in the crash well.”

