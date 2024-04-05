The Itzulia Basque Country crash on Thursday left Remco Evenepoel with a broken collarbone and shoulder blade, with the rider travelling to Belgian for surgery on Friday. But first he provided an update to his fans on his injuries and just what that might mean for the season ahead.

The Soudal-QuickStep rider had outlined earlier this season that chasing a podium spot in his Tour de France debut was a key target but there were also other major objectives along the way, including the Ardennes Classics and the Olympic Games.

“Obviously my plans for the short future will change,” said Evenepoel in a video update put out by the team on social media.



”But I hope and think my long term goals will not change. Everything should be ok with that."

The immediate plans after Itzulia Basque Country for Evenepoel were the Ardennes Classics, starting with Amstel Gold Race on Sunday April 14, less than two weeks away.



Then Flèche Wallonne is on Wednesday April 17 before Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday April 21, which is now set to run without the winner of the last two editions of the Monument given Evenepoel’s injuries.



Itzulia Basque Country was meant to be a thrilling early meeting for three riders who are expected to be key contenders at the 2024 Tour de France. But instead it left them facing a period of injury recovery which will, to varying degrees, alter their run-in plans to the June 29-July 21 event.

After Evenepoel, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) were among those involved in a major crash stage 4 was first halted and then partly neutralised, while thoughts of the race outcome no longer seemed of importance.

Roglič left the race limping, with the team saying further examinations did not reveal any fractures while Vingegaard has a broken collarbone and several broken ribs, with the team saying he remained in hospital as a precaution.

“Of course I want to wish all the other riders that were involved in the crash a speedy recovery and I hope to see you all soon on the road again,” said Evenepoel while also thanking the doctors and team for their care for him after the accident.

