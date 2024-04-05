'I hope and think my long term goals will not change' – Remco Evenepoel weighs crash consequences

By Simone Giuliani
published

After breaking collarbone, shoulder blade in Itzulia Basque Country crash Belgian indicates Ardennes out but Tour de France hopes alive

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) on stage 3 of Itzulia Basque Country
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) on stage 3 of Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Itzulia Basque Country crash on Thursday left Remco Evenepoel with a broken collarbone and shoulder blade, with the rider travelling to Belgian for surgery on Friday. But first he provided an update to his fans on his injuries and just what that might mean for the season ahead.

The Soudal-QuickStep rider had outlined earlier this season that chasing a podium spot in his Tour de France debut was a key target but there were also other major objectives along the way, including the Ardennes Classics and the Olympic Games. 

