First Remco Evenepoel, now Mikel Landa - second Soudal-QuickStep leader crashes out of Itzulia Basque Country

By Alasdair Fotheringham
Basque rider crashes out with broken collarbone on stage 5

Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) during the 2024 Volta a Catalunya
Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) during the 2024 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep’s misfortunes at this year’s Itzulia Basque Country showed no sign of letting up on Friday, as less than 24 hours after Remco Evenepoel’s untimely exit Mikel Landa became their second GC leader to crash out of the race.

Both Landa and first-year Belgian teammate Gil Gelders were unlucky enough to crash at the foot of the Urkiola climb, with some 95 kilometres left to race. For Landa, he suffered a broken collarbone.

