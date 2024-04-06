Milan Vader reunited at Itzulia Basque Country with doctor who saved his life in 2022 race crash

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Emotional moment for Visma-Lease A Bike racer at stage 6 start

Milan Vader
Milan Vader (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crashes and their consequences have been all too omnipresent an issue in this year’s Itzulia Basque Country, but on Saturday at least at the stage start, there was an upbeat moment about one dating back to the 2022 race.

Two years ago Dutchman Milan Vader had a terrible accident in the Itzulia Basque Country, breaking his spine in eleven places and spending 12 days in an induced coma in a hospital in Bilbao.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.