Milan Vader reunited at Itzulia Basque Country with doctor who saved his life in 2022 race crash
Emotional moment for Visma-Lease A Bike racer at stage 6 start
Crashes and their consequences have been all too omnipresent an issue in this year’s Itzulia Basque Country, but on Saturday at least at the stage start, there was an upbeat moment about one dating back to the 2022 race.
Two years ago Dutchman Milan Vader had a terrible accident in the Itzulia Basque Country, breaking his spine in eleven places and spending 12 days in an induced coma in a hospital in Bilbao.
But after first learning to walk again then continuing his rehabilitation to the point where he could first ride a bike and then return to pro racing, on Saturday the Visma -Lease A Bike racer had an emotional re-encounter with the race doctor who first attended him and in the process saved his life.
Watched and applauded by his teammates, Vader and medic Tomas Rodriguez hugged and talked on the podium prior to the stage start in Eibar.
The crash itself took place on stage 5 of the 2022 race. With about 100 kilometres left to race, the Dutchman fell with several other riders on a left-hand bend, and went over a crash barrier into a ravine.
Vader could recover though, after a long process of rehabilitation and in 2023 the Dutchman took his first pro win, a stage in the Guangxi Tour, prior to winning it outright.
In an interview with Sporza.be earlier this week in the race - and prior to his teammate Jonas Vingegaard being caught up and forced to abandon with multiple injuries in stage 4's terrible mass crash - Vader said that he had been back to the Basque Country several times since his accident.
"I have been here at least three times since the fall. It just feels good. Subconsciously I like to come back here," he said.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
🤧 Se nos ha metido algo en el ojo 😢➡️ @MilanVader1 🤝 @vismaleaseabike meets Tomas Rodríguez the doctor who saved his life two years ago 💪🏼El encuentro entre @MilanVader1 y Tomás Rodríguez, el doctor que salvó la vida del ciclista hace dos años en la Itzulia 💪🏼📸… pic.twitter.com/gE3KnLWbyOApril 6, 2024
A post shared by Milan Vader (@milanvader)
A photo posted by on
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.