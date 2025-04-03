Itzulia Basque Country 2025 route

Opening time trial and 27 categorised climbs fill out the course of April six-day stage race

Route information for the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country
Route information for the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
The 2025 Itzulia Basque Country is back with a route familiar to its formula for 2025, with a six-day race featuring plenty of hills packed in alongside a short time trial.

The full list of starters has yet to be confirmed but Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), Enric Mas (Movistar), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) are among the riders set to take on the 64th edition of the Basque stage race, which heads from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Eibar from April 7-12.

Profiles of the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country
(Image credit: Asociación Organizaciones Ciclistas Euskadi - Euskadi Txirrindularitza Antolakuntzak)
Profiles of the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country
(Image credit: Asociación Organizaciones Ciclistas Euskadi - Euskadi Txirrindularitza Antolakuntzak)
Profiles of the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country
(Image credit: Asociación Organizaciones Ciclistas Euskadi - Euskadi Txirrindularitza Antolakuntzak)
Profiles of the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country
(Image credit: Asociación Organizaciones Ciclistas Euskadi - Euskadi Txirrindularitza Antolakuntzak)
Profiles of the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country
(Image credit: Asociación Organizaciones Ciclistas Euskadi - Euskadi Txirrindularitza Antolakuntzak)
Profiles of the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country
(Image credit: Asociación Organizaciones Ciclistas Euskadi - Euskadi Txirrindularitza Antolakuntzak)
DateStageLocationLength
Monday, April 7Stage 1Buesa-Arena - Vitoria-Gasteiz ITT 18.7km
Tuesday, April 8Stage 2Pamplona-Iruña - Lodosa199.6km
Wednesday, April 9Stage 3Zarautz - Besain156.3km
Thursday, April 10Stage 4Besain - Markina-Xemein169.6km
Friday, April 11Stage 5Urduña-Gernika172.4km
Saturday, April 12Stage 6Eibar - Eibar153.4km
