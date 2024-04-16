Jonas Vingegaard leaves hospital 12 days after Itzulia Basque Country crash

Jonas Vingegaard has left hospital in Vitoria 12 days after his high-speed crash at the Itzulia Basque Country race.

The two-time Tour de France winner suffered a fractured collarbone and ribs, a pulmonary contusion and a pneumothorax, with the lung injuries apparently causing his long stay in hospital.

Vingegaard is expected to return to his home in Denmark or his new base in Switzerland to continue his recovery.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) was also involved in the Basque race crash, breaking his collarbone and scapula, while Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) abandoned the race due to his injuries.

The Tour de France Grand Depart in Florence, Italy is just 74 days away but it is still unclear if Vineggaard will recover in time to start the Grand Boucle. He could need up to six weeks off the bike to fully recover from his injuries.

Visma-Lease a Bike directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman has already confirmed that Vingegaard will not be able to attend a planned altitude camp in Spain in May. Alternate training and racing schedules will have to be discussed.

Visma-Lease a Bike have preferred to protect Vinegaard’s privacy since his crash, but the team released the first photographs of the rider as he left the Txagorritxu hospital in Vitoria.

"Hello everyone, it's time for me to leave the hospital,” Vingegaard said in a message posted by his team.

"I want to thank all the medical staff for taking so good care of me. And I want to thank everyone for their moral support.

"I have received a lot of messages, presents and drawings. Heartwarming! Now it's time to fully recover again. Thumbs up!!"