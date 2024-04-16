Jonas Vingegaard leaves hospital 12 days after Itzulia Basque Country crash

By Stephen Farrand
published

Tour de France winner heads home to continue recovery from fractures and lung injuries

Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard pictured leaving hospital in Vitoria. (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike/Twitter)

Jonas Vingegaard has left hospital in Vitoria 12 days after his high-speed crash at the Itzulia Basque Country race. 

The two-time Tour de France winner suffered a fractured collarbone and ribs, a pulmonary contusion and a pneumothorax, with the lung injuries apparently causing his long stay in hospital. 

Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.