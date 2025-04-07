A new road? A year on from 2024 mass crash, the latest edition of Itzulia Basque Country gets underway

published

2025 race lacking major figures, offers opportunity for upcoming talent to shine

2024 Itzulia Basque Country - a general shot
2024 Itzulia Basque Country - a general shot (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the riders of the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country come off the team buses and head for the stage 1 time trial start ramp this afternoon, much of the attention will, logically, be on its strikingly unusual location - Vitoria's Buesa Arena indoor sports arena. 

But an unconventional start location certainly won't be the only atypical element to this year's race. After a terrible mass crash on stage 4 of the 2024 Itzulia saw 12 riders abandon simultaneously, with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) and Steff Cras (Total Energies) amongst those suffering major injuries and quitting, what happened last April has yet to disappear completely from pro cycling's rear-view mirror.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

Latest on Cyclingnews