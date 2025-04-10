Second, first, then second – Romain Grégoire fumes over post-stage results changes at Itzulia Basque Country

Alex Aranburu finally awarded stage win after initial demotion following race finale confusion

2025 Itzulia Basque Country: albeit 18 hours late at the stage 5 start, Alex Aranburu receives his stage 4 trophy
Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) has launched a pointed attack on the way race results were changed not once but twice after stage 3 of Itzulia Basque Country, which saw the Frenchman promoted from second to the stage winner, only to lose that top spot again and drop back to second.

Spanish National Champion Alex Aranburu, first across the line at Beasain, was finally declared the winner of stage 3, after an initial penalisation deprived the Cofidis racer of the victory. It was claimed Aranburu had taken a 'short cut' in the final kilometre by taking a right, not a left, round a roundabout.

