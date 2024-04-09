‘A brush with death’ – Steff Cras revisits mass crash at Itzulia Basque Country

By Barry Ryan
published

Belgian sustained collapsed lung, broken ribs and fractured vertebrae in crash with Vingegaard, Roglič and Evenepoel

Steff Cras
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Steff Cras has recounted his experience of the mass crash that blighted last week’s Itzulia Basque Country, telling La Dernière Heure that he had “a brush with death” in the incident.

The Belgian suffered a collapsed lung, broken ribs and two fractured vertebrae when he was among the many fallers on the descent from Olaeta with 35km remaining on stage 4. Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič also sustained injuries in the same crash.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.