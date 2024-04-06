Itzulia Basque Country crash victim Jay Vine will not need surgery despite vertebrae fractures

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

'Jay will remain in the hospital over the following days to allow for ongoing observations and further recovery' confirm UAE Team Emirates in medical update

Jay Vine
Jay Vine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Itzulia Basque Country stage 4 crash victim Jay Vine will not need surgery despite suffering multiple fractures in his vertebrae from the high-speed pileup, his UAE Team Emirates confirmed in a medical update on Saturday.

Vine was among the worst injured in the crash that ripped through the Itzulia Basque Country peloton late on stage 4 on the descent of the Orlaeta climb. Eleven riders abandoned the race, and it was neutralised for over an hour. Among them were key favourites Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike), and Primoz Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.